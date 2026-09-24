Simply Success With A Mental Edge Conference Announces Full Lineup For Saturday's Event In Orlando

A fully immersive, fun day of music, lunch, panels, and keynotes with hosts Philomena Moncoeur and Marcus A. Wright Sept. 26 in Orlando. Code 15OFF saves $15.

- Philomena MoncoeurORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simply Success with a Mental Edge Conference announces full lineup of keynote speakers, panelists, hosts, emcee, and DJ for Saturday's event in OrlandoTickets remain on sale for in person and virtual attendance; code 15OFF saves $15 on any ticketSimply Success Group and The WrightMentality today announced the complete lineup for the Simply Success with a Mental Edge Conference, a one day experience for founders, executives, coaches, and emerging leaders ready to turn passion into profit. The conference takes place Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the newly opened EVEN Hotel Universal Orlando, 9685 Universal Blvd, Building 1, Orlando, FL, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST, with doors opening at 8:30 AM for Conversations over Coffee. The event will also stream globally on OnStage+ TV.The day kicks off at 8:30 AM with Conversations over Coffee, an opportunity for attendees to connect with fellow founders, executives, and leaders before the first session begins. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cup, and start building relationships from the moment they walk in.Built on four pillars, branding, marketing, mindset, and emotional intelligence, the conference is designed for leaders who are done playing small. Under the banner "The Smartest Investment is YOU," attendees will leave with practical strategies to grow their visibility, sharpen their messaging, strengthen their mindset, and lead with greater emotional intelligence.Hosted by two leaders in business growth and mindsetThe conference is co hosted by Philomena Moncoeur, Founder and CEO of Simply Success Group and Marcus A. Wright of The WrightMentality. Moncoeur brings more than 25 years of experience building brands, with a background spanning business coaching, growth strategy, marketing, public relations, event hosting, and podcasting. Wright leads The WrightMentality, focused on the mental edge and emotional intelligence that separates leaders who stall from leaders who scale. Both will also take the stage as keynote speakers."This is the room where growth gets real," said Moncoeur. "We brought together speakers who have built, stumbled, rebuilt, and succeeded, and who are ready to hand our attendees the tools to do the same. Every person in this lineup was chosen because they deliver real value, not just inspiration.""Strategy without mindset will only take you so far," said Wright. "This conference gives entrepreneurs both the playbook and the mental edge to execute it. We want every attendee walking out with clarity, confidence, and a plan."The keynote stage features Brittney Quarterman, Phebe D. Fuqua, Dr. Kay Julien, Glasa Gottschalk, and Cedric Singleton, joined by hosts Philomena Moncoeur and Marcus A. Wright. Together, these speakers will address the forces that shape sustainable success today, from building a magnetic brand and marketing with intention to mastering mindset and leading with emotional intelligence.An intimate fireside chat will bring candid, real world conversation to the stage with panelists Yogi Mueller, Kelly Charles Collins Esq., Ariel Joy Faith, and Mona L. Cherkaoui. Attendees can expect honest insight on growth, resilience, and the lessons that only come from doing the work.Keeping the energy high all day long, Kim C. Shaw will serve as the conference emcee, guiding attendees through each session and keeping the program moving. August Hillery will serve as virtual host, bringing the global OnStage+ TV audience into the experience in real time. Dr. Tandra Price will host red carpet interviews, capturing conversations with speakers, sponsors, and guests. DJ C-Note will set the soundtrack for the day, turning transitions, networking breaks, and celebratory moments into an experience attendees will remember.Every speaker at Simply Success with a Mental Edge is presenting workshop style, which means attendees will be working, not watching. Each session is hands on and built for participation, so guests should come ready to take notes, apply strategies in real time, and walk away with tools they can put to work in their businesses immediately. This is not a room where you sit back and do nothing; it is a room where growth gets real.Tickets are still on sale in four options: General Admission, VIP, VIP Table for 8, and Virtual. For a limited time, attendees can use code 15OFF at checkout to receive $15 off any ticket, including virtual access.Virtual and In-Person Tickets are available atSimply Success Group is a business growth firm serving small and medium sized businesses, athletes, brands, and entrepreneurs. Led by Founder and CEO Philomena Moncoeur, the firm helps clients grow through strategic branding, marketing, coaching, and visibility. Learn more at SimplySuccessGroup.WrightMentality, led by Marcus A. Wright, helps leaders and entrepreneurs develop the mindset needed to perform, grow, and lead at a higher level.

Philomena Moncoeur

Simply Success Group

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Simply Success with a Mental Edge Conference Announces Full Lineup for Saturday's Event in Orlando News Provided By Simply Success Group September 24, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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