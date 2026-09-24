Dialed Health Brings Its Wellness Ecosystem To Life Across The Fitexpo Anaheim

Dialed Health

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dialed Health, the wellness ecosystem connecting fitness, health, recovery, products and community, brought its most expansive Fit Expo presence yet to Anaheim, transforming multiple areas of the show floor into experiences spanning health, combat sports, fitness, product discovery and community.As presenting partner of the VIP X-Lounge, Dialed Health extended its presence beyond the main booth. A dedicated MMA cage hosted live training and athlete appearances, while a beach-inspired Pilates activation recreated the energy of a Dialed Health community event on the expo floor. Together with the main booth and X-Lounge, the spaces gave attendees ways to experience the Dialed ecosystem firsthand.Connecting each Dialed activation was a scavenger hunt powered through the Dialed Health app. QR codes placed across Dialed-owned spaces encouraged attendees to explore the full footprint, earning Dialed Health points with each scan. Points collected throughout the experience could then be redeemed toward Dialed Moods and Dialed Labs products through in-app shopping, turning movement across the expo floor into rewards guests could continue using beyond the event.At the main booth, Dialed Moods introduced attendees to current favorites and new products. Guests could shop and sample Cognition Elixir and be among the first to try the brand's new Creatine Gummies and preview upcoming Cognition Pouches. New Hydration Packet SKUs, Morning After in Blackberry Acai and Recharge Me in Berry Bliss, were introduced through product giveaways. Secret Juice, Dialed Moods' energy drink created in collaboration with UFC fighter Paulo Costa, was featured throughout the weekend.Personalized health was brought into the experience through live demonstrations of Dialed Health's at-home blood kit, administered onsite by nurses for VIPs, athletes, influencers and firefighters. The demonstrations offered a look at testing, with interactive challenges featuring UFC superstars Merab Dvalishvili, Paulo Costa and UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Mackenzie Dern, Dialed Health founder Ali Garawi, Blake Bilder and the Tren Twins.Firefighters from stations that have received Dialed Labs sauna and cold plunge donations through Dialed & Defend participated in the nurse-administered blood kit demonstrations, offering an early look at a firefighter-focused blood testing program the initiative is preparing to launch. Founded by Garawi, Dialed & Defend is a charitable initiative that donates advanced recovery equipment, including infrared saunas and cold plunge tubs, to fire stations and first responders to support recovery from the physical demands and occupational exposures associated with firefighting.Dr. Daniel Higuera, PhD, scientific advisor to Dialed & Defend, joined Garawi at The FitExpo to represent the charitable initiative and its expanding focus on firefighter health. The program will bring recurring blood testing and firefighter-specific biomarker insights to participating stations, building on Dialed & Defend's existing recovery efforts with a more proactive approach to monitoring first responder health.Combat sports took center stage at the Dialed Health MMA cage. Three-time Muay Thai World Champion Salah Khalifa, known as Salah Beast, led live Muay Thai classes on both days, while MadHouse Gains Asylum brought fitness challenges, contests and high-energy programming to the space. The cage also hosted meet-and-greets with Jo“The Machine” Palacios and UFC athletes Merab Dvalishvili, Mackenzie Dern and Paulo Costa.The appearances built on Dialed's growing presence within combat sports. Dialed Labs is an Official Partner of UFC and the Official Sauna and Cold Plunge of UFC.Across the show floor, that same focus on participation carried into a dedicated Pilates activation designed to feel less like an expo booth and more like a Dialed Health event. Saddle Social led classes on Saturday, followed by MadHouse Gains Asylum on Sunday, while Dvalishvili, Dern and Costa stepped into classes alongside attendees throughout the weekend.Dialed Health also brought the ecosystem into a key VIP destination as presenting partner of the VIP X-Lounge. At the bar, VIP guests received sampling of Dialed Mood's Social Elixir, giving attendees an early opportunity to experience the new addition to the brand's functional wellness portfolio.From stepping into a Muay Thai or Pilates class to meeting UFC athletes, discovering new products, experiencing at-home blood testing and earning rewards through the Dialed Health app, the Anaheim weekend gave attendees a firsthand look at how Dialed Health is bringing health, fitness, recovery and community together in one connected ecosystem.

Madison Gregg

Pull PR

+1 774-281-3685

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Dialed Health Brings Its Wellness Ecosystem to Life Across The FitExpo Anaheim News Provided By Pull PR September 24, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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