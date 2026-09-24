Qubot Raises Nearly 15 Million To Accelerate Development Of AI-Powered Magnetic-Control Interventional Surgery Platform

Fully Automated Magnetic-Control Interventional Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qubot Technology recently announced the completion of a Pre-A+ financing round of nearly RMB 100 million.

The round was led by Noyu Capital, with participation from Pudong Venture Capital, Pien Tze Huang Yingke Fund, Tongyang Fund, and Taihu Aerospace Power Qimingxing. Bitola Capital served as Qubot Technology's long-term exclusive financial advisor.

The proceeds will primarily be used to advance regulatory approvals, clinical trials, and commercialization of the company's core product - a fully automated magnetic-control interventional surgical robotic platform - with the goal of establishing a new paradigm for automated interventional surgery.

Interventional therapy is widely regarded as the third major form of treatment, alongside pharmaceutical therapy and conventional surgery. With the advantages of being minimally invasive, precise, and associated with faster recovery, it has become an important treatment option for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, and peripheral vascular diseases.

Driven by an aging global population and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments, the worldwide interventional diagnosis and treatment market continues to expand rapidly. Tens of millions of interventional procedures are now performed every year, making the field one of the largest and fastest-growing areas of minimally invasive medicine.

Despite this growth, current procedure volumes remain far below actual clinical demand. Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases affect a very large patient population worldwide, and many patients who could benefit from interventional treatment still do not receive timely care. The penetration rate of certain high-value and time-critical procedures remains particularly low.

Acute ischemic stroke is one example. Mechanical thrombectomy has become an important standard treatment for patients with large-vessel occlusion. However, limited access to interventional centers, shortages of trained specialists, the technical complexity of the procedure, and regional disparities in healthcare resources mean that only a small proportion of potentially eligible patients worldwide actually receive thrombectomy.

This gap between supply and demand represents both substantial clinical value and significant market potential.

To address these challenges, Qubot Technology has been developing what it describes as the world's first fully automated magnetic-control interventional surgery platform. The platform is designed to automate the complete surgical workflow, substantially lower the technical barriers to performing interventional procedures, shorten physician training cycles, reduce variability between operators, and ultimately improve the overall quality of care.

Qubot Technology's core team brings extensive experience in medical AI and advanced medical devices. Founder and CEO Joe Wu received his undergraduate education in Mathematics and Physics from the National University of Singapore and completed graduate studies in Computer Science at McGill University. He previously conducted deep-learning research at MILA and Microsoft Research in the United States. Partner and President of Marketing Yan Zhou has more than 20 years of experience in the medical device and artificial intelligence industries. He previously held senior positions at multinational companies including GE and has extensive experience in national market strategy and large-scale project development.

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Fully Automated Magnetic-Control Interventional Platform

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Qubot Raises Nearly 15 Million to Accelerate Development of AI-Powered Magnetic-Control Interventional Surgery Platform News Provided By Qubot Pte Ltd September 24, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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