'Attempt To Incite People': NDA Condemns VIP Chief's Remark Against Gyanesh Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sept 24 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday criticised Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani over his controversial remarks against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, calling it an attempt to "incite violence".

Earlier in the day, the VIP chief triggered a row by saying he would have shot CEC Kumar if he were permitted to get away with one murder.

Reacting to it, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said:“Even a criminal would not say something like this. He (Sahani) is openly inciting people."

Yadav urged legal action against Mukesh Sahani, saying: "Nothing could be more unfortunate than someone calling themselves a political party leader and talking about shooting the Chief Election Commissioner. He cannot be a political person. I condemn it.”

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman also said that such a statement should not be made by anyone in a democracy or in a civilised society.

"One should refrain from making such statements. You can fight a battle ideologically and constitutionally, but talking about shooting someone personally is a sign of extremism. This sends a wrong message to society," he told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash called it a "foolish and unconstitutional" statement.

"You have the right to speak within the dignity of the Constitution. Is this your plan to incite violence?" he asked Sahani.

Echoing a similar view, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said: "Anyone who leads a political party and has a distinct public image should avoid making such statements."

Congress MP Imran Masood also criticised the VIP chief, saying: I do not support violence. Our ideology has no place for violence, nor do we speak about violence."

Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahani had defended himself while speaking to IANS earlier on Thursday.

"Certainly, I said that if the Constitution of the country allowed one murder to be forgiven, then I would shoot Gyanesh Kumar. Because at present, he is intent on destroying the country, a nation for which our ancestors were martyred...If anyone comes to destroy this country, we-as descendants of the brave Phoolan Devi-will not hesitate to take up arms," he said.

Sahani made the remarks a day after a media report claimed that two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had "objected on record" to several decisions taken by the poll panel, allegedly without their knowledge.

The ECI had, however, denied the report.