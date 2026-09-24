Everpure Stock Soars To Record High - Top Street Target Sees 64% Upside On Stronger Growth Outlook
|Firm
|Rating
|Previous Target
|New Target
|Upside Potential
|BofA
|Buy
|$150
|$180
|64.2%
|Northland
|Outperform
|$128
|$167
|52.3%
|Piper Sandler
|Overweight
|$133
|$162
|47.7%
|Citi
|Buy
|$130
|$160
|45.9%
|Evercore ISI
|Outperform
|$130
|$145
|32.2%
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|$119
|$137
|24.9%
|Lake Street
|Buy
|$120
|$130
|18.6%
|Upside potential is calculated from Everpure stock's previous close of $109.65 | Source: TheFly
Morgan Stanley raised its fiscal 2028 and 2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 15% and 30% and now forecasts 35% revenue growth and 43% EPS growth through 2029. The firm said consistent share gains, expansion of Everpure's total addressable market, and faster market growth support a new“Rule of 60” baseline, per TheFly.
Citi, meanwhile, called Everpure an“inflection point,” citing its storage intellectual property and expanding data management opportunities across enterprises, hyperscalers and neoclouds. According to TheFly, Piper Sandler continues to place Everpure among its top 5 picks, citing the shift towards all-flash across customer types, product advantages, share gains in storage, "Year of Refresh," and hyperscaler momentum.
Retail Sentiment Around Everpure Stock
At the time of this writing, retail investor sentiment surrounding P stock was in the 'bullish' territory.P stock retail sentiment on September 24 as of 10:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far in 2026, P stock has rallied more than 85%. In comparison, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) and the Invesco S & P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ), which hold P stock, have risen nearly 31% and 9%, respectively.
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