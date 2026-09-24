'Welcome' Actor Mushtaq Khan Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his roles in 'Welcome' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', has passed away. Khan breathed his last on Thursday. The news of his demise was confirmed to ANI by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari over the phone.

Khan was reportedly battling lung cancer for a prolonged period. He was in his late 50s. More details regarding his demise are awaited.

A Look Back at His Career

Khan stepped into the world of cinema with 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai' in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades. Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including 'Welcome', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', among several others.

Iconic Role in 'Welcome'

Khan's comic act in 'Welcome', particularly the iconic“Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences.

Although the actor is no longer with us, his contribution to cinema and the laughter he brought through his comedy roles will continue to live on in the memories of film lovers. (ANI)

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