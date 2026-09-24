Gujarat CM Inaugurates Rs 583 Crore Works, Gives 500+ Job Letters

As part of the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan' marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service, good governance and dedication, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated development works worth Rs 583.85 crore through e-inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the programme at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium included draws for newly constructed houses and the distribution of appointment letters to over 450 Assistant Technical Supervisors and around 50 Junior Clerks.

CM congratulated the newly appointed employees and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 25 years of dedicated public service on October 7. The 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan' is being organised across the country to mark this milestone. He said that people's welfare has consistently remained at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of development.

CM Commends PM Modi's Legacy of Development

CM added that Narendra Modi has set a unique example of continuous public service as the head of government. CM said that the transformation of Kankaria Lake and the Sabarmati Riverfront into world-class landmarks reflects PM Modi's vision during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He also highlighted the decision to rehabilitate slum dwellers by providing them permanent homes as an example of decisive governance. He said that Swachhta Abhiyan, launched by the Prime Minister, has become a mass movement. He added that the Ayushman scheme has helped families reduce the financial burden of costly medical treatment. CM further said that Gujarat is playing a key role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat.

He highlighted PM Modi's visionary leadership and strong resolve as key drivers of this progress. He added that a NITI Aayog report ranks Gujarat among the country's leading states in financial management. He said that the State Government is continuously working to ensure timely appointments to key positions across various departments. On this occasion, the CM distributed appointment letters to over 450 employees in a single day, marking the highest such number in the history of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. He advised the newly appointed employees to uphold integrity and discharge their duties with dedication and commitment to quality. He also urged them to remain conscious of cleanliness and make optimal use of technology in serving citizens. CM urged citizens to contribute positively towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat'.

Mayor Highlights Transparent Governance and Growth

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot welcomed everyone and described the occasion as a proud day for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. He congratulated the newly appointed employees and said that the transparent policies of the State Government and the Municipal Corporation are ensuring that people receive the rightful outcomes of their hard work. He further said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Ahmedabad has witnessed significant development. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State Government for their efforts towards the city's holistic development.

Through various programmes organised under the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan', efforts are being made to accelerate development in infrastructure, housing, cleanliness, human resources and citizen-centric services. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is continuously working to ensure that the benefits of these development initiatives directly reach citizens. The event was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, MLAs Jitu Patel, Harshad Patel, Babubhai Patel, Kaushik Jain, Amit Thaker, Hasmukh Patel and Amulbhai Bhatt, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, City President Prerak Shah, along with officials, office-bearers, newly appointed employees and their families.

Development Works Inaugurated in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated six development works worth Rs 279.80 crore and laid foundation stones for six development works worth Rs 304.05 crore in Ahmedabad. Among the development works inaugurated was a four-lane (2×2) flyover bridge at Vadaj Junction in Ahmedabad's West Zone. The flyover was constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Bridge Project Department at a cost of Rs 127.92 crore. A four-lane railway overbridge over LC-24 on the Ahmedabad-Botad railway line in the South-West Zone was also inaugurated for Rs 98.60 crore. At TP-39, Thaltej, Final Plot No. 59, a total of 329 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were inaugurated. The houses were constructed for Rs 22.24 crore and are part of 1,190 EWS houses being developed at the site. Fifteen First Response Vehicles (FRVs), made available for Ahmedabad fire stations for Rs 19.74 crore, were dedicated to emergency services. Ten boats equipped with engines, made available for fire stations for Rs 3.40 crore, were also dedicated to emergency operations. A rehabilitation project comprising 108 houses and 46 shops at the existing site of the 'Pakhajino Kuvo' slum area in TP Scheme No. 14, Shahibaug, Final Plot No. 157, was inaugurated for Rs 7.90 crore.

Foundation Stones Laid for Future Projects

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for six development works worth Rs 304.05 crore. The foundation stone was laid for the development of a road network in the Ramapir Tekra LAP area of Stadium Ward in the West Zone for Rs 72.78 crore. In Amraiwadi, the foundation stone was laid for the rehabilitation of the existing 1800 mm diameter drainage line from Nagarvel Hanuman Temple to Guruji Bridge in the South Zone for Rs 65.51 crore. A new drainage pumping station and rising line at Navana in Vatva will be developed for Rs 61.81 crore. An AMTS/BRTS e-bus charging station and parking facility will be developed at TP-110 (Nikol-Kathwada), Final Plot Nos. 95+96, in the East Zone for Rs 61.89 crore. Infrastructure for a bus depot/terminus, including bus parking and a charging station, will be developed on a 19,896-square-metre plot opposite Dwarkesh Opulence Club, near Nobo Restaurant and opposite SP Ring Road, in the North-West Zone for Rs 28.08 crore. A Tourism Temple Circuit will be developed along the eastern bank of the Sabarmati River, connecting Saptarishi Ashram, Jagannath Temple and Atal Ghat. The project will be developed by the AMC Heritage Department for Rs 13.98 crore. (ANI)

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