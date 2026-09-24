Jamia Students Protest Eviction Notices Issued To Women Hostellers

Hundreds of students at Jamia Millia Islamia University staged a protest on Thursday against the eviction notices allegedly issued to women hostellers, with student organisations demanding immediate withdrawal of the notices.

According to the press release, the protest was organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other student groups including AIRSO, Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, SFI and SIO, at the Central Canteen inside Gate No. 7 of the university campus.

Student Groups Allege 'Authoritarian Approach'

According to AISA, the demonstration was held to raise concerns against what it termed as "unjust and arbitrary eviction notices" served to female hostel residents.

The student organisation alleged that instead of addressing concerns related to food quality and basic living conditions in women's hostels, the university administration was taking action against students raising issues.

"Instead of addressing the genuine grievances regarding substandard food quality and basic living conditions in women's hostels, the university administration punishing students who raise legitimate concerns regarding basic amenities reflects an authoritarian approach towards students," AISA said in the press release.

The organisation further said, "AISA strongly condemn this dictatorial attitude and the ongoing targeting of student voices."

Protesters Vow to Intensify Struggle

The protesting students expressed solidarity with the women hostellers and warned of intensifying the agitation if the notices were not withdrawn.

"The student community stands united in solidarity with the female hostellers. If these arbitrary notices are not withdrawn immediately, we will be forced to intensify this struggle across the campus," AISA said in the release.

The protest comes amid demands from students for improvements in hostel facilities and action on their concerns regarding basic amenities.

(ANI)

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