ED Raids 26 Locations In PMLA Case Against Tirupati Infra Projects

ED Raids 26 Locations in PMLA Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted search and survey operations at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana in connection with a money laundering case linked to M/s Tirupati Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, the agency said.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against promoters, directors and associated persons of M/s Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, M/s Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd, M/s MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, M/s Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd and M/s Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Probe Based on Rs 238 Crore Bank Fraud

Simultaneously, ED carried out surveys under Section 16 of the PMLA at the offices of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab, to collect evidence related to the accused entities. The surveys were later converted into searches for seizure of incriminating material and electronic devices.

The agency said the investigation was initiated on the basis of a CBI FIR related to an bank fraud of Rs 238 crore involving promoters of Tirupati Infra Projects Private Limited, where funds were siphoned off for personal benefits.

ED said pre-search scrutiny revealed extensive cash dealings, bogus share premium transactions and other financial irregularities.

The agency further alleged that promoters Jagmohan Garg and Manmohan Garg were linked to several cases, including the NSEL scam, illegal waiver of statutory dues from GMADA in the Remigate Buildestates (India) Private Limited matter and reallotment of a cancelled plot.

Top Officials and Political Figures Under Scanner

According to ED, information available with the Directorate indicated that pecuniary benefits amounting to Rs 57 crore were granted through waiver of statutory dues to M/s Remigate Infra Developers Private Limited.

The agency said information regarding collusion of senior GMADA officials has been shared with law enforcement agencies under Section 66(2) of the PMLA.

The agency said key persons covered during the searches included Principal Secretary Vikas Garg IAS, Chief Administrator Sandeep Rishi IAS, Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Malhi PCS, Land Acquisition Collector Rohit Jindal PCS, former GMADA Chief Administrator Rajeev Gupta IAS, Kirit Sadhu Bas of Tila Consultancy Private Limited, and directors and promoters of Remigate Buildestate and Tirupati Infraprojects.

ED alleged that searches revealed that AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia held unofficial meetings with GMADA officials regarding master plans and site auctions.

The agency further alleged that important decisions related to fresh auctions, acquisitions and compensation were taken informally under instructions of Satyendar Jain.

The agency also alleged that Amarender Jha, OSD to Satyendar Jain, operated informally from PUDA Bhawan without any official position and influenced key GMADA decisions.

Hawala Links and Consultancy Firm's Role

ED said certain mobile phones seized during the searches contained chats related to hawala payments to relatives of Punjab government politicians.

The agency further alleged that M/s Tila Consultancy Limited, controlled by Kirit Sadhu Bas and Archana Jha, operated from GMADA and PUDA Bhawan premises and was involved in irregularities related to land acquisition awards and compensation payments under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Massive Losses Alleged Due to Irregularities

The ED claimed that irregularities were found in the issuance of Letters of Intent and the execution of transfer deeds despite Section 11 notifications under the Land Acquisition Act.

The agency further alleged that reserve prices of GMADA's unsold land bank were "fraudulently engineered downward" before auctions, causing an estimated loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to GMADA and the Punjab government.

Punjab Govt's Legal Challenge Dismissed

During the search proceedings, ED said GMADA offices remained open and operational, with public access, counters and administrative functions continuing normally.

The agency said officers were provided adequate rest, food and medical facilities and were allowed to interact with their families.

The development came after the State of Punjab filed a habeas corpus petition (CRWP-11813-2026) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that GMADA and state officers were illegally detained during the search proceedings.

The High Court appointed Registrar (Admin-II) Rajan Nanda as Warrant Officer to inspect the premises and examine the situation, including action taken under Sections 16 and 17 of the PMLA.

ED said the Warrant Officer visited the premises at around 2:50 am on September 24 and interacted with the concerned officers individually.

The agency said the officer examined search authorisations, panchnamas and related records.

According to ED, the officers informed the Warrant Officer that they were not illegally detained or subjected to undue pressure, were allowed to contact their families and receive food, while female staff were permitted to leave in the evening.

The agency said the presence of officers was required for downloading, copying and cloning electronic material and they could leave after authorising another officer to remain present.

After completion of the search proceedings, the State sought withdrawal of the petition. The Punjab and Haryana High Court subsequently dismissed the petition as withdrawn, granting liberty to pursue remedies before the appropriate forum and keeping all issues open for consideration if raised subsequently. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)