'Bulldozer Of Votes' Will Wipe Out BJP From UP: Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his PDA Rath Yatra in Raebareli, saying that the "bulldozer of votes" would defeat the party and it would be "completely wiped out" from Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters during the yatra, Yadav said, "We will not only defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, they will be completely wiped out from Uttar Pradesh. The public support that is visible, the people themselves will work to erase the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh. Those who, out of fear of the bulldozer, driven by discrimination, are carrying out demolitions, religious and political, using bulldozers illegally against their opponents."

'Bulldozer of votes will defeat them'

"This time, the 'bulldozer of votes' will defeat them; they are set to be wiped out," Yadav claimed.

Yadav defines PDA

The SP chief Yadav said the PDA includes backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and women, and alleged that these sections were not acceptable to the BJP. "PDA -- where the backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis... they don't even call Adivasis 'Adivasis'; they call them 'Vanvasis'. They have no love for Adivasis. And then there are our minority Muslim brothers. Under 'A' for 'Minority', we have our Sikh brethren. These minorities include Sikh brothers, Parsis, and Buddhists," he said.

"And when you include all minority groups -- along with women, who constitute half the population -- these are the people who find it unpalatable," he added.

SP chief attacks BJP on inflation, unemployment

The SP chief further attacked the ruling BJP over issues of inflation, unemployment, investment and farmers' income. "Faced with issues like inflation, unemployment, a lack of investment, and the failure to double farmers' income, they are now harking back to the pre-2017 era-looking at 2022 and 2027. They have to give an account of their ten years in power. They are rattled," Yadav said.

He alleged that the ruling party uses the administration when it has no answers. "When the BJP has no answers, they push the administration to the forefront to carry out their negative politics. They use the administration to perpetrate injustice. But their brand of 'justice' cannot stand up to the scrutiny of the people," he said.

"The administration that used to boast so loudly, you saw it today. The administration of Raebareli has effectively shifted to Bareilly," Yadav added.

Earlier, Yadav was welcomed by SP workers during the PDA Rath Yatra, with party workers offering him a garland carried by cranes. He was also seen lifting a 'Gada' (mace) during the event.

Yadav demands CEC's resignation over alleged poll irregularities

Reacting to a report by the Indian Express claiming objections raised by two Election Commissioners over discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Yadav demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

"The Election Commissioner and those within the Election Commission who have engaged in discrimination should resign on their own accord. All opposition members, those who wish to strengthen and save democracy, and those who uphold the Constitution are demanding this," he said.

"Given such a serious allegation, the Chief Election Commissioner should voluntarily resign and step down," Yadav added.

Alleges 'Chunav Nochwa' phenomenon

He further alleged, "At times, they were getting fake signatures made; at other times, they were wrongly deleting names or adding new ones. They were acting as puppets of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"We had heard about 'Chunav Nochwa' (election-snatcher) in UP, and now we have witnessed this 'Chunav Nuchwa' phenomenon ourselves. These 'election-snatchers' should resign and leave immediately," he said.

'Bulldozer operates with discrimination'

Yadav also alleged discrimination in the use of bulldozers, saying, "This isn't the STF. It is a 'Swajati Task Force' (Caste-based Task Force)."

"Their bulldozer operates with discrimination too," he said, adding that the public would vote the BJP out of power. "Their cup of sin is full. The public will not only vote them out but also completely wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party," Yadav said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)