Who Is Nisarga Adhikary? 19-Year-Old Indian Honoured By US Doj For Finding 'Critical Vulnerability' In Law Enforcement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nisarga Adhikary, the 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher who grabbed eyeballs earlier this year after identifying vulnerabilities in CBSE's Online Submission of Marks (OSM) portal, has achieved another feat in the field of cybersecurity.

Adhikary has now been recognised by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) after reporting a security flaw in one of its systems. He told India Today that his work led to his name being included in the department's cybersecurity Hall of Fame.

The teenager's cybersecurity work has also extended to US military systems, where he said he has identified and reported vulnerabilities to the authorities.

Nisarga finds 'critical vulnerability' in US DoJ system

Adhikary told India Today that he discovered a "critical vulnerability" in one of the DoJ's major law enforcement systems. He did not disclose details about the specific system or explain the nature of the vulnerability.

According to Adhikary, the department investigated his report after he submitted his findings.“I reported the vulnerability roughly a week ago; they validated and patched this within a week and credited me on their Hall of Fame/ acknowledgements page."

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He later shared a screenshot on X showing his name on the DoJ's acknowledgements page. The list recognises“researchers who have responsibly disclosed valid vulnerabilities” to the department.

Adhikary said he came across the security issues while browsing the DoJ website and used custom scripts to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Custom scripts are programmes created by researchers for specific tasks, such as detecting security weaknesses in a system, rather than relying solely on existing cybersecurity tools.

The teenager also clarified that he was not paid for reporting the vulnerabilities to the DoJ.

Adhikary's cybersecurity research has extended beyond the DoJ. He said he has already reported vulnerabilities to other US government authorities, including the US military.

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Adhikary first attracted attention earlier this year after raising concerns about vulnerabilities he claimed to have found in CBSE's digital systems.

Following the CBSE episode, the teenager joined C3iHub at IIT Kanpur as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Threat Intelligence Engineer.

IIT Kanpur Director Agrawal also congratulated Adhikary on his new role.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Adhikary began his professional journey with an internship at the New Delhi Space Society in June 2023. He worked as a Web Developer and gained experience in design collaboration while working with the organisation.

He later founded and led his own Hack Club, while also contributing to several open-source Hack Club repositories and projects.

In September 2024, Adhikary joined Skann as a full-time Founding Engineer. Four months later, he took up a Software Engineer internship at Cypherock. He subsequently interned at Wavelength in the same role.

His latest recognition by the US Department of Justice adds another milestone to his journey from a student researcher to a cybersecurity professional.