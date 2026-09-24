Simply Good Foods Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against The Simply Good Foods Company - SMPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: SMPL), if they purchased Simply Good shares between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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Simply Good investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Simply Good and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2025, the Company announced its Q4 and YE August 30, 2025 financial results, disclosing that its OWYN (Only What You Need, Inc.) segment, acquired in 2024 for $280 million, had suffered a slowdown in sales growth due to a previously undisclosed product quality issue, specifically, that“a raw material sourcing decision for pea protein,” which predated the close of the OWYN acquisition but was implemented shortly thereafter, had“resulted in taste and texture issues” as the products aged, leading to negative product ratings and reviews and depressed sales for OWYN. The Company also disclosed disappointing 2026 net sales guidance in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%, a decline in the rate of growth of at least 75% from the 9% net sales growth it had reported for fiscal 2025. On this news, the price of Simply Good shares fell more than 17%.

Then, on April 9, 2026, the Company announced its Q2 2026 earnings results, disclosing that OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year, as well as a $187 million impairment charge against its OWYN brand intangible assets and reduction of 2026 net sales outlook to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. On this news, the price of Simply Good shares fell more than 27% over a two-day trading period.

The case is Monroe County Employees' Retirement System v. The Simply Good Foods Company, No. 26-cv-06971.

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