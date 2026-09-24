Mercedes-Benz And Prologium Have Entered Into A Joint Testing Agreement, Including A Preliminary Technology Evaluation Of Prologium's Latest Gen4 Superfluidized All Inorganic Solid State Battery Cell Technology



Mercedes-Benz continues to drive solid-state battery technology, and has secured priority access to ProLogium's latest Gen4 Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery (Gen 4 battery) cells.

ProLogium's Gen4 battery technology highlights an innovative next generation battery technology approach with balanced and promising characteristics, such as high energy density, cell safety and high rate capability. This testing scheme builds upon the nearly 10-year partnership between the two companies that has included Mercedes-Benz's investing in ProLogium and joint technical development agreements.



TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz AG and ProLogium Holding Inc. have signed a joint testing agreement, giving Mercedes-Benz priority access to test ProLogium's latest Gen4 battery cells and further building on the companies' nearly ten-year partnership in advancing next-generation battery technologies for mobility.

Under the agreement, ProLogium's Gen4 battery technology will undergo extensive electrical, thermal and safety testing at Mercedes-Benz's dedicated facilities and specialized external testing institutes. The results will help assess the technology's suitability for potential use in future vehicles.

The Gen4 battery platform aims to combine five core advantages: intrinsic safety, high performance, high energy density, scalable manufacturing and competitive cost structure. Its safety architecture integrates a non-flammable inorganic electrolyte, ceramic separator technology and ProLogium's proprietary active safety mechanism, while supporting fast charging, high power output and good low-temperature performance.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said:“Over nearly a decade, our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz has evolved from early cell development and validation to testing our latest Gen4 technology for future vehicle applications. For next-generation batteries, true value comes from turning years of innovation into scalable manufacturing and commercially viable products. With Mercedes-Benz's early investment and support for our European expansion, together with the strong support of the French government and the European Union, we are advancing toward large-scale production in Europe and building a manufacturing footprint to serve global markets.”

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to shaping the future of electric mobility through technological leadership and innovation. Our long-standing partnership with ProLogium is a strong example of how we bring the best expertise together to advance next-generation battery technologies. By combining ProLogium's pioneering solid-state battery approach with Mercedes-Benz's deep battery development, testing and integration capabilities, we are taking the next step in exploring advanced battery technologies for future electric vehicles,” Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes‐Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.

Since 2016, the partnership between the two companies has progressed from early hybrid-solid-state GEN 3 which has more than 10 years of commercial references across industries and joint development to potential future vehicle platform planning. Mercedes-Benz became one of ProLogium's long-term global automotive partners and strategic investors, expanding the relationship beyond product validation. The collaboration has validated multiple lithium ceramic battery formats, including pouch and the first next generation prismatic cells, as well as ProLogium's Bi-Polar technology.

Mercedes-Benz has a Director on the Board of Directors of ProLogium and is fully supportive of ProLogium's development plans for its Dunkirk plant as well as ProLogium's further plans to become publicly listed on the NASDAQ in 4Q2026.

ProLogium's Taoke Gigafactory in Taiwan has completed GWh-scale manufacturing validation and supports C-sample production, Demo Car programs and future commercial production.

ProLogium's planned Dunkirk Gigafactory, with a future capacity of up to 44 GWh, is expected to establish localized European manufacturing and supply-chain capacity, replicating the proven production model developed in Taiwan. Once the first phase of this factory is completed, ProLogium will be able to provide commercial cells to European customers at a scale large enough to support electric vehicle platforms on the continent.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Group is an energy innovation company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. The Company holds more than 1,200 patents and patent applications worldwide, including granted patents and pending applications. In 2013, ProLogium successfully commercialized its solid-state battery technology, initially for use in smartphone charging accessories. Since 2013, the Company has delivered more than 2.4 million battery cells to partners and customers, including batteries used in in-vehicle audio systems, as well as approximately 10,000 automotive battery samples.

In 2025, ProLogium introduced its Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery, integrating the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid battery technologies to redefine next-generation batteries with both scalable manufacturability and cost competitiveness. In 2026, the technology was once again recognized with a Gold Edison Award.

ProLogium has also built more than 13 years of manufacturing expertise and was among the first to successfully commercialize a high-efficiency roll-to-roll ceramic separator coating process. Its Taoke Gigafactory announced that it was the first commercial next-generation lithium ceramic battery gigafactory with a publicly demonstrated mass-production line, demonstrating that next-generation lithium ceramic batteries are no longer confined to the laboratory, but can be manufactured at scale as a commercially viable solution.

ProLogium's first GWh-scale gigafactory, the Taoke Gigafactory, is located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. In 2024, the Company established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technology support for the European market. Its second battery gigafactory, located in Dunkirk, France, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of construction in February 2026 and is now advancing through detailed design and construction. Upon completion of the first phase, the facility is designed to reach 4.0 GWh of annual designed production capacity, which is expected to be progressively achieved by 2030. The Dunkirk site has a maximum designed production capacity of up to 44.0 GWh and will work closely with ProLogium's Paris-Saclay R&D center.

In May 2026, ProLogium entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC) and has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the current transaction structure, subject to completion of the business combination, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of listing conditions, ProLogium is expected to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol PRLG. For ProLogium, access to the U.S. public capital markets represents more than a financing event; it is an important step in supporting the Company's next phase of technology commercialization, global capacity expansion and industrial-scale development.

CONTACT: Media contact ProLogium Holding Sam Chang Tel: 03-452-1991*18802 E-mail:... Mercedes Benz Nathalie Hohaus E-mail:...