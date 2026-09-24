Post Falls Nursery Closes After 33 Years, Begins New Chapter Online

Stacey Mann, owner of Petal Pushers Nursery in Post Falls, Idaho, has spent more than 33 years sharing her love of plants with North Idaho gardeners.

Petal Pushers Nursery specializes in succulents, unique perennials, and annuals, which owner Stacey Mann will continue to grow and sell through the nursery's online shop.

Petal Pushers' online shop also features seasonal decor and new and vintage ornaments, including Old World Christmas® collectible blown-glass ornaments in hundreds of hand-painted designs.

- Stacey Mann, owner, Petal Pushers Nursery

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petal Pushers Nursery, a beloved fixture in the Post Falls community, is closing its storefront. Owner Stacey Mann is wrapping up the retail operation and has cleared out thousands of plants and related inventory as she launches the business into its next chapter online.

"This decision certainly wasn't made overnight," Mann said. After 33 years of bringing beautiful and unique plants to this community, she decided it's time to slow down and embrace a different pace of life.“My passion for finding special plants hasn't changed, but the way I want to share them has,” she added.

Mann's journey began decades ago selling plants out of yogurt containers from a card table at the farmers market, and later grew into her first storefront on Government Way in Coeur d'Alene, where Vanhoff's now operates.

Mann is moved by the response from longtime customers as word of the change has spread and is grateful for their encouragement. "Your stories, your memories, and your kindness have meant more than you know. We are incredibly thankful for 33 years of support and for the wonderful customers who have welcomed us into this community."

While the brick-and-mortar chapter is ending, Mann is clear that Petal Pushers itself is not. "Petal Pushers isn't ending. It's evolving," she said.

Going forward, she'll continue selling online at petalpusherspf, focusing on one of the nursery's longtime specialties: succulents, unique perennials, and annuals in a variety of sizes and assortments. She also plans to explore local pickup options, pop-up events, and farmers' markets. "I'm still going to be growing and selling, just not in a retail store,” she explained.“I need a slower pace of life and fewer plants to manage."

Mann is also the author of Funky Containers, a book that teaches readers how to transform repurposed junk, from galvanized buckets to old bathtubs, into striking floral planters, a creative philosophy that has shaped her approach to gardening for decades.

The nursery's three-lot commercial property, including the corner house, greenhouses, and large commercial building, is also for sale. The 0.43-acre property features approximately 8,550 square feet of structures: the private residence, detached garage, two-story shop, and two greenhouses. Interested buyers can find contact information through the listing.

Reflecting on the relationships she's built over the years, Mann said, "This community has supported me for more than three decades, and I can't begin to express my gratitude. You've trusted me to help celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, new homes, memorials, and countless everyday moments made more beautiful with flowers and plants."

"One thing I've learned over the past 33 years is that every plant eventually finds the person it was meant for,” she added.“I hope some of these find their way to you."

In addition to succulents, Petal Pushers' online store will feature seasonal decor, vintage items, and new and vintage Christmas decorations and ornaments, carrying on the nursery's tradition of offering unique and surprising pieces.

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About Petal Pushers Nursery

Founded by Stacey Mann in 1993, Petal Pushers Nursery has served North Idaho gardeners for more than 33 years. Known for its knowledgeable staff and distinctive selection of plants and garden treasures, Petal Pushers has built a loyal community of plant lovers throughout the region. As its longtime retail storefront closes, Petal Pushers continues online, focusing on succulents, unique perennials, and annuals in various sizes and assortments. Learn more at petalpusherspf.

Monica Romano

Hidden Gem PR

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Post Falls Nursery Closes After 33 Years, Begins New Chapter Online News Provided By Monica Romano September 24, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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