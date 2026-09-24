Black Talon Security Launches AURA Ai: Secure, Customized AI Companion For Healthcare Practices

AURA Ai is a secure AI companion expertly trained to assist healthcare practice leaders and staff.

AURA combines healthcare-focused knowledge with organization-specific information to help practice leaders find answers and reduce administrative stress

- Paul BlocchiKATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Talon Security today announced the launch of AURA AiTM, a secure, healthcare-focused AI companion and personal assistant designed to give doctors, dentists, and administrators secure and knowledgeable support.The platform was designed to address the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, who are expected to navigate HIPAA, OSHA, human resources, cybersecurity, contracts, insurance requirements, office policies, clinical preferences, and constantly changing best practices. AURA helps reduce that burden by combining healthcare-focused knowledge with the organization's approved documents, policies, procedures, and protocols.“Doctors and practice administrators are asked to be experts in almost every aspect of running a healthcare organization, and that is no longer realistic,” said Gary Salman, CEO and co-founder of Black Talon Security.“Even the most experienced leaders cannot know every answer.”He explained,“We created AURA in response to an urgent need we saw among our clients and other healthcare professionals. They required an AI companion that can answer questions, clarify next steps, and collaborate on the work, while operating within a more controlled environment designed to protect sensitive healthcare information.”At the center of AURA is the Knowledge Vault, a secure repository for approved materials such as employee handbooks, policies, standard operating procedures, incident-response plans, contracts, vendor agreements, contact lists, and practitioner-specific protocols. AURA utilizes relevant Vault content to provide responses that reflect how the practice actually works.Users can ask AURA to explain or compare documents, draft SOPs and checklists, prepare employee communications, organize incident-response steps, create onboarding materials, and support staff training. AURA can also help managers think through difficult employee conversations and organize approved protocols into repeatable workflows, including surgical tray checklists for common procedures.“AI is a powerful tool, but the ultimate objective remains human-centric: empowering teams to work effectively and businesses to scale sustainably,” said Paul Blocchi, Director of AI at Black Talon Security.“With AURA, we are providing healthcare leadership teams with a personalized intelligence engine that gives them the peace of mind of managing data securely while adopting artificial intelligence.”Ease of use is a core feature. AURA supports natural conversation and voice interaction, allowing users to talk through a question without writing a detailed prompt. Screen analysis lets AURA review documents, financial reports, dashboards, and workflows displayed on a user's computer. Visual Feed enables users to show AURA a device, room, physical control, or workflow through a camera and receive relevant guidance.These capabilities support a wide range of healthcare business use cases, including these examples:. AURA can review a cyber risk incident response plan, identify immediate steps, and create a checklist for the privacy officer.. A practice administrator can quickly turn a policy into a detailed, applicable SOP or employee training module.. Leadership can evaluate a possible expansion market by having AURA summarize growth opportunities, research demographics, identify competition, and build an action plan.. AURA's Visual Feed can do a complete walkthrough of the practice, review policies, identify potential compliance issues, list improvement considerations, and create a dated inspection note with supporting photos.AURA was skillfully designed to give healthcare organizations a sanctioned alternative to uncontrolled employee use of public AI tools. With data security as a top priority, AURA Ai provides role-based access, redaction, logging, auditable records, and an experience designed for ongoing support.AURA Ai is available through Black Talon Security for healthcare, dental, specialty-practice, and multi-location organizations. Features and security controls may vary by configuration. Organizations interested in AURA can request a demonstration and bring a difficult question, approved document, or time-consuming workflow to explore with the platform. For more information, please visit blacktalonsecurity/aura-ai.About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security provides advanced cybersecurity solutions for healthcare, dental, professional service businesses, and other highly regulated organizations. Its services extend beyond conventional IT support to help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce cyber risk, strengthen compliance, and defend against evolving threats. The company's proprietary EAGLEiTM platform provides organizations with actionable security insights, measurable risk ratings, and ongoing visibility into their cybersecurity posture.

Gary Piper

Black Talon Security

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Black Talon Security Launches AURA Ai: Secure, Customized AI Companion for Healthcare Practices News Provided By Black Talon Security September 24, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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