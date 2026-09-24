NGPA Announces 2027 Directors And Officers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The NGPA elected returning directors to terms of service beginning in January, along with board officers for calendar year 2027.

- Doug Carr, Board Chair

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During its annual face-to-face Board of Directors meeting held in Minneapolis, Minnesota late last month, the NGPA elected returning directors to terms of service beginning in January, along with board officers for calendar year 2027.

The Board elected the following returning directors to 3-year terms beginning in January 2027:

-Kalli Boyne

-Ryan Davis

-James Shaffer

-Tyler Tenbrink

Current NGPA Director Zac Mathews will conclude his service as a director at the end of 2026. Zac spearheaded the creation of NGPA's Vertical Aviation Committee to focus on connecting the rotorcraft, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and drone communities. In 2025, NGPA participated for the first time in Verticon, the largest show of its kind dedicated to vertical aviation. NGPA thanks Zac for his tireless work and dedication to NGPA and Members.

The board also elected the following directors to officer positions:

-Kalli Boyne – Board Chair

-Ryan Davis – Board Vice Chair

-Charlie Williams – Secretary

-Amber Stevenson – Treasurer

-James Shaffer – Education Fund Officer

“These dedicated volunteers continue to give of their time, energy and passion for NGPA by stepping up for additional responsibilities in these leadership positions,” said NGPA Board Chair Doug Carr.“Working with our Executive Director Justin Ellixson-Andrews, this leadership team is well positioned to continue delivering on NGPA's mission to build, support and unite the LGBTQ+ aviation community,” said Carr, who concludes his term as chair at the end of 2026.

NGPA extends its sincere gratitude to Wings Credit Union for hosting this meeting, and for their long-standing support of NGPA.

About NGPA

Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization dedicated to building, supporting, and uniting the LGBTQ+ aviation community. Through education, outreach, and social events, NGPA promotes equality, safety, and professional development for LGBTQ+ aviation professionals worldwide.

NGPA Operations Team

NGPA

+1 866-800-6472

email us here

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