Xosialx Launches University Of Success

New platform, founded by Stuart Finger, David D'Arcangelo and Mark Victor Hansen, connects members with accomplished entrepreneurs, CEOs, authors, innovators.

- David D'Arcangelo, Chief Product Innovator & Advisor, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New platform, founded by Stuart Finger, David D'Arcangelo and Mark Victor Hansen, connects members with accomplished entrepreneurs, CEOs, authors, innovators and thought leaders sharing real-world wisdom for health, wealth, business and life-with a new Success Mentor featured every week.xosialX today announced the launch of xosialX University of Success, a new digital learning platform founded by Stuart Finger, David D'Arcangelo and Mark Victor Hansen and built around a simple premise: some of the most valuable lessons in life come from people who have actually achieved extraordinary results-and are willing to share what they learned along the way.The University of Success was created to give people access to the kind of real-world knowledge, experience and mentorship that can change the way they approach business, health, wealth and life.Rather than traditional classroom instruction, xosialX University of Success gives members direct access to accomplished entrepreneurs, business leaders, authors, creators and innovators sharing the decisions, principles, setbacks, breakthroughs and lessons that shaped their success.Learning From People Who've Actually Done ItThe inaugural group of xosialX Success Mentors includes John Paul DeJoria, Sharon Lechter, Jim Keyes, Ken McElroy, Jim Stovall, Wyland, Adley Kinsman, Ryan Chamberlin, Sir Dr. James Dentley and Michael Clark, representing experience across entrepreneurship, leadership, finance, real estate, technology, creativity, personal performance and business.A new Success Mentor will be added every week.“People don't need more information for information's sake,” said David D'Arcangelo, Chief Product Innovator & Advisor.“They want to know: What did successful people actually do? What did they learn when things went wrong? What would they do differently? And what can I apply to my own life right now? That is what xosialX University of Success is designed to deliver.”Interviews and conversations are focused not simply on what each mentor accomplished, but how they think, the obstacles they encountered, the decisions that changed their trajectory and the lessons others can use.The objective is straightforward:Learn from extraordinary people. Discover what works. Apply it to your own life.Human Wisdom for a Rapidly Changing WorldxosialX University of Success is also being developed for a period in which technology and artificial intelligence are rapidly changing how people work, communicate, build businesses and learn.xosialX believes technology can dramatically expand access to knowledge-but that human experience, judgment and wisdom become even more valuable as technology accelerates.By bringing together accomplished individuals from different industries, backgrounds and areas of expertise, the University of Success is designed to create an expanding library of real-world wisdom that members can continually learn from and apply.About xosialXxosialX is a wellness, technology and lifestyle company focused on helping people improve how they live, perform and pursue opportunity. Through science-based wellness products, digital technology, education and community, xosialX is building an integrated platform spanning health, personal development and entrepreneurship.Get Social. Be Exceptional.Media ContactxosialXShantel Wawryk...707-449-4567

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xosialX Launches University of Success News Provided By xosialX September 24, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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