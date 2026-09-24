SOJOS Vision Debuts Urban Collection At Milan Fashion Week With Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran in SOJOS

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global eyewear brand SOJOS Vision introduced its upcoming Urban Collection in Milan during Fashion Week today, with Jenn Tran wearing two new eyewear styles from the collection. The appearance offered an early look at Urban ahead of its official launch on October 15, 2026.Inspired by the effortless sophistication of Italian city style, Urban brings a more refined perspective to everyday eyewear. Clean lines, considered proportions, and subtle detailing define the collection, creating polished frames that feel modern without being overly formal.Tran wore two styles from the collection while in Milan, pairing the sunglasses with OCEANUS looks. The eyewear added a finishing touch to her looks while giving a first look at how the new collection fits naturally into the fashion landscape of the city.The collection combines its pared back aesthetic with considered craftsmanship, including handcrafted acetate frames, specially developed colorways, and polarized lenses. Designed with versatility in mind, the styles move easily between elevated and everyday dressing.Milan provided a fitting setting for the collection, reflecting the balance of sophistication, craftsmanship, and restraint that shaped Urban. The city's approach to dressing informed a collection created to feel equally at home with sharp tailoring and monochrome looks as it is with relaxed denim and layered fall styling.While the collection made its first appearance in Milan, Urban was created with everyday wardrobes in mind. Each style brings a polished finishing touch to modern city dressing without overpowering the rest of the look.The SOJOS Urban Collection will officially launch on October 15, 2026.SOJOS: SOJOS is an eyewear brand dedicated to empowering women through stylish and affordable sunglasses. Recognizing a gap in the market between flimsy, low-cost frames and overpriced luxury options, SOJOS aims to offer luxurious quality and trendy designs at accessible prices. Their mission is to inspire boldness and confidence, providing women with the perfect accessory to pursue their passions fearlessly. At the core of SOJOS' philosophy is empowerment, striving to make every woman and man feel powerful and confident through their thoughtfully designed eyewear.

Madison Gregg

Pull PR

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SOJOS Vision Debuts Urban Collection at Milan Fashion Week With Jenn Tran News Provided By Pull PR September 24, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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