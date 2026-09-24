New Banner Designs For 2027 Community Display

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sponsor-funded program will refresh Trenton streetscapes with city landmarks, school spirit, riverfront identity and recognition for local supporters.

- Angelia Pusino TRENTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRENTON, Mich. The Trenton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has approved an all-new collection of custom municipal banner designs planned for display beginning in January 2027. The refreshed artwork celebrates the places, traditions and community spirit that make Trenton distinctive while continuing a sponsor-funded program supported by local businesses and organizations.The designs were developed through a collaborative review involving the City, the Downtown Development Authority Board and Community Showcase Banners. Final design changes were approved on Sep 21, 2026, clearing the way for the updated collection to move into outreach and production.The new artwork draws from recognizable parts of Trenton's identity, including the Elizabeth Park bridge, the Detroit River, native plants and wildlife, local schools, and Trenton's classic blue-and-yellow school colors. Messages such as“Build,”“Play,”“Grow,”“Shop” and“Connect” give the collection a welcoming, community-centered voice.The 2027 designs build on the first year of Trenton's Community Showcase Banner program. Initial installation began in late November 2025, during the holiday season, and the completed citywide display was formally confirmed on Jan 26, 2026. In all, 72 banners, supported bymore than 40 participating businesses and organizations, were installed along West Jefferson Avenue and West Road.After seeing the downtown banners during the program's first year, City of Trenton representative Angelia Pusino said they“look amazing.”The City and Community Showcase Banners also refined the downtown display to better fit Trenton's poles and pedestrian environment. The original oversized downtown banners were corrected first to 24-by-48 inches and later reduced, at the City's request, to 18-by-36 inches. Installation of the final 18-by-36-inch downtown banners was completed on May 8, 2026, creating a cleaner fit and improved pedestrian clearance.Because the program is funded by participating sponsors, the banners are provided at no cost to the municipality. Each participating business or organization receives recognition in a designated sponsor section of the banner, allowing the program to celebrate local support while keeping the City's identity and artwork at the center of the display.That local participation is an important part of the program's story. The banners offer businesses and organizations a visible way to support their community, while residents and visitors see a coordinated streetscape that reflects Trenton's character. Together, the City's custom designs and broad local participation turn everyday corridors into a shared expression of civic pride.With the new designs approved, Community Showcase Banners will update the Trenton program page and begin introducing the 2027 artwork to local businesses and organizations. The next installation is planned for January 2027, with the final schedule to be coordinated with the City.About the City of TrentonThe City of Trenton is a Downriver community in Wayne County, Michigan, known for its riverfront setting, neighborhood character, local institutions and strong sense of community.About Community Showcase BannersCommunity Showcase Banners partners with municipalities to create sponsor-funded banner programs that celebrate local identity, recognize participating businesses and organizations, and enhance public streetscapes at no cost to the municipality.

Jimmy Palmere

HelloNation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Banner Designs for 2027 Community Display News Provided By CGI Digital/HelloNation September 24, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.