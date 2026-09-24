Bengal: Trinamool Leader Bishnu Adhikari Arrested In Indore

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Police arrested Bishnu Adhikari, a powerful Trinamool Congress leader from Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said Thursday.

Adhikari, known to be close to Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick, was caught in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, based on a tip-off. He is the city president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Congress (INTTUC).

Cases of extortion, land grabbing by intimidation, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act, 1959, have been registered against him.

Police said that about six weeks ago, allegations of extortion, land grabbing, and attempt to murder were filed against Adhikari. Since then, he had been absconding.

Acting on information received during the investigation, Naihati police raided Indore and arrested him on Wednesday.

He was brought to Naihati police station on transit remand early Thursday.

Adhikari was produced in Barrackpore court under tight security, where he was remanded to police custody.

As news of his arrest spread, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters gathered outside Naihati police station. They alleged that during the political phases of 2021 and 2024, Adhikari attacked them in large parts of Naihati. They expressed relief at his arrest and demanded strict punishment.

BJP workers further alleged that Adhikari amassed huge wealth and faced multiple allegations ranging from property grabbing to intimidation.

Local BJP worker Mantu De claimed that since 2021, many of them had not been allowed to stay in the area and several workers were attacked.

Another BJP worker, Surjit Haldar, alleged that Adhikari worked as a shadow partner of Partha Bhowmick and was involved in several incidents of political violence.

Adhikari, however, claimed in court that he knew nothing about the allegations against him.