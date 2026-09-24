Sidetrade accelerates in the US as Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) adopts its autonomous AI agents

The decision reflects a growing trend among forward-looking finance organizations. In an environment marked by global volatility and operational complexity, legacy systems that are dominated by rigid ERP structures and static workflows have become increasingly inadequate. Rules-based automation and digital assistants, while useful, have reached their ceiling. Agentic AI is the new operating standard for competitive finance.

To stay ahead, CFOs are turning to Aimie to operationalize a new system of work: intelligent, autonomous, always on. This shift positions Mistras Group among the first companies in the US to integrate agentic AI as an operational coworker. Aimie redefines what AI can do by transforming Order-to-Cash from a scripted back-office function into a self-optimizing system of intelligence. She is a teammate who manages cash collection.

Purpose-built for corporate finance and



Autonomous, context-driven calls intelligently orchestrated across thousands of customer accounts;

Continuous learning from customer payment behaviors and live interactions to deliver tailored dialogue, in real-time; Integrating natively with the Sidetrade platform to drive dynamic Order-to-Cash adjustments and real-time case management, without human intervention.

Aimie delivers consistent, policy-aligned execution at scale, driving measurable gains in cash flow, reducing manual workload, and enabling finance teams to refocus on higher-value priorities.

By embracing agentic AI, Mistras Group joins a growing group of enterprises that gain a structural advantage in financial execution. Those who hesitate risk being overtaken by faster, leaner, more adaptive competitors.





Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 ...

About Sidetrade ( )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its platform combines O2C-dedicated applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, an intelligent natural-language interface that helps enterprises accelerate their cash generation, all built on SAFE, the Sidetrade Agentic Framework for Enterprise. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake: nearly $10 trillion in B2B transactions and close to 45 million buying companies. This data is used to train specialized AI models that monitor, analyze, decide, and act autonomously throughout the O2C cycle. Sidetrade supports companies in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.





Attachment

Sidetrade accelerates in the US as Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) adopts its autonomous AI agents