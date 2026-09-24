CAMP COMEDY 'THE FLOATERS' BRINGS THE SUMMER VIBES HOME FOR DIGITAL RELEASE

Following a Successful Theatrical Run, Jackie Tohn's Jewish Summer Camp Comedy Comes to VOD Platforms Nationwide; Pre-Sale Now Available on Apple TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- K180 Studios announces that its acclaimed summer camp comedy THE FLOATERS will be available to rent or own on digital HD platforms nationwide, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, all major cable & satellite providers, beginning November 10, 2026.

Pre-sale for THE FLOATERS begins today September 23 on Apple TV, giving fans the chance to secure the film ahead of its digital debut. THE FLOATERS is distributed by Brainstorm Media. The film opened theatrically on July 10 at the Quad Cinema in New York, followed by an expansion to Los Angeles on July 17, and then to Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Washington, DC, Miami, Portland, Boston, San Francisco, and additional markets, building a devoted audience throughout its run.

Directed by Rachel Israel (Keep the Change). The Floaters stars Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This), Sarah Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Aya Cash (The Boys), Seth Green (Austin Powers), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), Nina Bloomgarden (It's What's Inside) and Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby).

After being ousted from her rock band, Nomi (Jackie Tohn) returns to her childhood Jewish summer camp for a last-resort job. Tasked with supervising a group of outsider teens, she faces off against a rival camp and her own past, ultimately discovering the true meaning of connection and legacy. As camp director Mara (Sarah Podemski) contends with a busted septic system and a high-stakes challenge from a longtime rival camp led by Daniel (Seth Green), Nomi pushes the limits and risks losing Mara's trust. Now, Nomi and the Floaters must overcome their differences and outperform their rivals to keep the camp alive. Framed through multigenerational perspectives, this offbeat comedy captures the rich diversity of a Jewish summer camp and explores the tension between leaving one's mark and building connection.

THE FLOATERS was written by Brent Hoff and Andra Gordon & Amelia Brain, based on a story by Hoff, Becky Korman, Lily Korman and Shai Korman. The film is produced by K180 Studios' Becky Korman, Lily Korman and Shai Korman, and Athena Pictures' Andra Gordon. The ensemble cast also includes Jacob Moskovitz (Elle) Jonathan Silverman (Weekend at Bernie's), Jimmy Kaplan (The Holdovers), Jill Kargman (Influenced), Dan Ahdoot (Cobra Kai), and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Happy Gilmore 2).

“'The Floaters' is a joyful summer comedy about finding your people,” said producers Shai Korman, Becky Korman and Lily Korman.“We're so grateful for the way audiences came together as a community to embrace the film in theaters, and we're thrilled that even more people will now be able to share in the summer camp experience at home.”

THE FLOATERS trailer:

THE FLOATERS website:

PRE-SALE: Available starting today, September 23, 2026, on Apple TV .

About K180 Studios

Founded in 2021 by siblings Becky Korman, Lily Korman and Shai Korman, K180 is an independent film studio committed to bold, authentic storytelling. Its debut feature, The Floaters, a Jewish summer-camp comedy starring Jackie Tohn, Sarah Podemski, Aya Cash, Seth Green and Steve Guttenberg, opened in theaters in summer 2026, distributed by Brainstorm Media.

K180 also champions independent filmmakers through executive producing partnerships, with projects including Saba, which had its world premiere at Tribeca in 2026; Influenced, starring Jill Kargman; and See You on the Other Side, starring Ari Frankel, Judy Gold and Ella Stiller. The Korman siblings also co-created and co-host the multi-award-winning Friday Night Movie podcast.

Amy Prenner

The Prenner Group

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CAMP COMEDY 'THE FLOATERS' BRINGS THE SUMMER VIBES HOME FOR DIGITAL RELEASE News Provided By The Prenner Group September 24, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion, Social Media



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