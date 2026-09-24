Broadcast Management Group Brings Next-Gen Replay To The BMG Cloud Control Centertm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BMG Upgrades Live Replay with EVS XT-VIA on the Cloud Control CenterTM

- Jan Mokallai, VP Live Production Solutions at EVS WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WASHINGTON, D.C., September 24, 2026 - Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is upgrading its live replay capabilities with EVS's latest-generation XT-VIA platform, bringing next-generation replay technology to productions across the BMG network. The new system, housed at BMG's Cloud Control CenterTM / 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) in Washington, D.C., will provide productions, from major live sports and entertainment events to 24/7 channels, with access to advanced replay capabilities through BMG's connected production ecosystem.At the heart of the upgrade are EVS XT-VIA live video production servers, configured for UHD/4K HDR and 1080p HDR workflows, with super-slow-motion capture for the moments that define live sports and event coverage. The system is paired with EVS's XtraMotion Edge, a Gen-AI effects engine that a generates high-framerate, super-slow-motion replays, deblur, and cinematic looks from standard-frame-rate camera feeds on demand. This allows production teams to create enhanced slow-motion replays from virtually any camera angle, without requiring every camera to be equipped for high-frame-rate capture.Ten EVS LSM-VIA replay controllers, EVS XFile3 media management for real-time archiving and content turnaround, and an XHub3 media network complete the deployment. The platform is engineered to scale, with additional channel and server capacity available within the same architecture as client demand expands.True to BMG's operating model, the facility is not a place but a network. The replay system is centrally housed in the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM and operated from the Washington, D.C., NOC, serving BMG's Custom REMI mobile units, spoke facilities in New York, Las Vegas, and Toronto, and client-connected facilities across North America.Rather than being confined to a single truck or facility, the EVS infrastructure is used by operators and clients across the entire BMG network. LSM-VIA replay panels are located in each of BMG's Tier-1 control rooms, connected spoke facilities, and client facilities, allowing replay operators in any BMG market to work on any production produced through the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM. A replay operator in New York can cut super-slow-motion highlights for an event captured on the East Coast, while a BMG Custom REMI mobile unit deployed anywhere across North America can send camera and audio feeds back to the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM. Operators in any BMG spoke facility or client facility can then operate the 4K replay backbone as a single system serving every production.“This is the most advanced replay deployment we have engineered, and the architecture is what sets it apart,” said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer.“The XT-VIA platform and XtraMotion's AI effects run in our private cloud and traverse our dedicated fiber network, so a panel in New York, Toronto, Las Vegas, or any of our connected client facilities can access the same replay backbone. We evaluated the field carefully, and EVS provided us with the latest replay technology available, with a clear growth path as our productions scale.”“With our LiveCeption solution combining XT-VIA, LSM-VIA, and XtraMotion, BMG can bring advanced replay capabilities to productions across its multi-city network, giving teams the flexibility to work where they need to while maintaining the performance and reliability expected for high-profile live sports and events. It's a model that reflects where live production is heading and creates a strong foundation for both BMG and EVS to continue innovating together,” said Jan Mokallai, VP Live Production Solutions at EVSThe new replay backbone joins the infrastructure supporting BMG's recent marquee productions, including Blue Origin's New Glenn launch broadcasts, The Pro Tour golf series produced end-to-end through the NOC, and Prime Video's Obsessed Fest, as well as the 24/7 channel operations BMG has run continuously for clients. Replay content captured on the new system flows directly into BMG's media asset management and channel playout workflows, making a highlight cut from a live event immediately available for social distribution, studio shows, and the archive.The EVS deployment is part of BMG's ongoing investment in its connected production ecosystem, linking BMG facilities in Washington, D.C., New York, Las Vegas, and Toronto; Custom REMI mobile units across North America; and client facilities, all connected via the fully redundant, 10-gig private loop infrastructure. A complete tour of BMG's Cloud Control CenterTM is available at .ABOUT BROADCAST MANAGEMENT GROUPBroadcast Management Group (BMG) creates, produces, operates, and delivers live and recurring media through one connected production ecosystem. For more than 20 years, BMG's Creative, Technical, and Operational teams have worked as a single connected team rather than a chain of vendors, engineering every idea on systems BMG owns and operating it 24/7 through its multitenant private cloud infrastructure, the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM, including its production platform BMG Media CommandTM, so clients can leverage BMG's infrastructure instead of building and maintaining their own. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with operations in New York, Las Vegas, and Toronto, plus Custom REMI mobile units deployed across North America. BMG provides managed services to networks, sports properties, studios, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise organizations producing content that cannot fail.ABOUT EVSEVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

Suzanne Kennedy

Broadcast Management Group

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Broadcast Management Group Brings Next-Gen Replay to the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM News Provided By Broadcast Management Group September 24, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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