AI Is Missing The Senior Living Communities That Offer The Most Complex Care, New Study Finds

Lucie Research's first industry deep dive tested 57 Georgia senior living communities and operators. Just 3.5% reached the top tier.

- Craig Lucie, Founder and CEO of Lucie Content

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New research from Atlanta-based Lucie Research finds that the Georgia senior living communities offering the most complex care are the least likely to appear when a family asks artificial intelligence for help. Families often need these communities most urgently. Communities offering independent living, assisted living and memory care together were retrieved in about 60% of tested AI scenarios. Independent living communities were retrieved every time.

The Lucie AI Visibility Index: Georgia Senior Living Study is the first industry deep dive under the Lucie AI Visibility Index. The Index - first released in August 2026 - measured whether AI finds and understands businesses across industries. This study goes further into a sector where the details are clinical: what kind of care a community provides, who it serves, and whether AI knows the difference.

Lucie Research evaluated 57 Georgia senior living entities: 51 individual communities and six multi-location operator brands. Just 3.5% (two of the 57) reached the study's "Strong" readiness tier; 55 of the 57 fell below it. More than a third (35%) weren't clearly linked to the type of care they actually provide. For families, the difference between independent living, assisted living and memory care determines whether a community can care for their loved one at all.

The timing is crucial. According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), senior housing occupancy reached 89.5% in early 2026 as record demand met record-low new supply. Research from A Place for Mom found that two-thirds of family caregivers who found care secured it in 60 days or less, and a third had trouble identifying the right level of care. Meanwhile, BrightLocal found that 45% of consumers now use AI tools to find local businesses, up from 6% a year earlier.

"The families with the toughest decisions, a parent with dementia or a spouse who needs more help than last year, are asking AI the most challenging questions," said Craig Lucie, founder and CEO of Lucie Content, which publishes the Lucie AI Visibility Index through its research division, Lucie Research. "Those are exactly the communities AI has the most trouble describing. And this isn't about quality of care. Several of the communities that struggled are long-established, well-regarded organizations. What we measured is how AI reads them, and that's fixable."

Key Findings

AI's information is often thin. Nearly four in 10 of the 57 entities (38.6%) scored below 50 on knowledge credibility. That means the information AI holds about them is incomplete or poorly supported.

Some never came up. Fourteen of the 57 did not appear in any tested AI answer. Eight more appeared but were rarely recommended to families.

Location matters more than brand. One operator's seven Georgia communities scored the same on technical readiness, on the same website framework. Four appeared in every tested scenario; three appeared in none.

The most common failure is specific to AI. Sixty-one percent of the 57 entities failed the check for the machine-readable guidance AI systems use to interpret a website. The most basic conventional search signals passed at 95% or better.

Budget isn't the deciding factor. Nonprofit and single-site communities scored slightly higher on average than chain-operated ones.

"One operator had the same website framework across seven communities, and AI treated them like seven different businesses," said Lucie. "That's the lesson for every operator in this industry: each community is judged on its own signals, and a complex care model has to be explained plainly, level by level. This is not a budget problem."

Two Georgia communities reached the Strong tier: Brandon Wilde, a life plan community in Evans, and Azalea Estates of Fayetteville, an assisted living and retirement community in Fayetteville. AI retrieved both consistently across repeated tests, and both showed comparatively strong signals on knowledge credibility and recommendation strength, the two areas where the sample as a whole scored lowest.

"We are not saying these two provide better care than anyone else on the list. We are saying AI describes them accurately and recommends them consistently, and that is a different thing," said Lucie. "Neither one is the biggest or the best funded community in Georgia. They just do not make an AI system guess what kind of care they provide."

About the study

Each of the 57 entities was tested with three brand-blind family-decision scenarios, and each scenario was run three times. Entities were scored on up to 31 signals across eight measured pillars, with data collected through August 31, 2026. The sample was selected, not random, so the findings are directional. The study measures how AI represents communities, not inquiries, move-ins or revenue. Lucie Content provides communications and AI visibility services, including in senior living. No community paid to be included, excluded or ranked. No community knew it was being measured, and none was asked to participate in or endorse the study. Communities that did not reach the Strong tier are not named.

The full study, When Families Ask AI, is free to read, with no form or sign-up, at . Any organization can also run a free scan on the same page to see how AI describes it. Any community in the study can request its complete results at no cost by emailing.... This is the first of several sector studies; Lucie Research plans to apply the same method to more industries in the coming months. Lucie Research is available for interviews and can demonstrate the AI visibility test live.

About Lucie Research

Lucie Research is the research division of Lucie Content, an Atlanta-based strategic communications and media production firm, and the publisher of the Lucie AI Visibility Index. Lucie Research studies how organizations are discovered, understood and recommended in AI-generated answers. The inaugural 2026 Lucie AI Visibility Index was published in August 2026 and covered by Fast Company, and the Georgia Senior Living Study is its first sector study. Lucie Content was founded by CEO Craig Lucie, a former television news anchor and Southeast Emmy Award winner. Learn more at .

Kathryn Brown

Lucie Content

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AI Is Missing the Senior Living Communities That Offer the Most Complex Care, New Study Finds News Provided By Lucie Content September 24, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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