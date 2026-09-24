A British Eye: British Art Fair Pays Homage To David Hockney

Eleanor Ekserdjian curates David Hockney at British Art Fair

Eleanor Ekserdjian curates David Hockney at British Art Fair

Eleanor Ekserdjian curates David Hockney at British Art Fair

Eleanor Ekserdjian curates David Hockney tribute

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British Art Fair opened today at Saatchi Gallery with a tribute to the late David Hockney, curated by the British artist, Eleanor Ekserdjian.Running from 24 to 27 September, the fair flies the flag for Modern and Contemporary British art, pairing blue-chip names with rising stars. Among the many draws, Ekserdjian's Hockney presentation delivers one of the most immediate pleasures: a chance to step into the colour, curiosity, and sheer visual appetite of one of Britain's favourite artists.Hockney: A British Eye traces the artist from his autobiographical Royal College of Art drawings and paintings to the sun-fizzed freedom of Los Angeles in the 1960s. It is there that his palette really begins to sing, setting the tone for a career in which colour is not decoration but attitude. The exhibition stays true to Hockney's penchant for“living in colour”.Ekserdjian also gives proper space to Hockney the experimenter: painter, draughtsman, printmaker, photographer, moving-image maker, and occasional magician of the stage. His etchings for 'A Rake's Progress', later reimagined as three-dimensional opera sets for Glyndebourne in 1974, remind visitors how easily he slips between page, performance, and spectacle. Ekserdjian's tribute feels like the fair's invitation to reflect on the legacy of Hockney's works, and to consider what lies ahead for British art.The presentation sits within a packed fair that also features works by Howard Hodgkin, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Bridget Riley, John Craxton, Gwen John, Lynn Chadwick, Frank Auerbach, Annie Morris, Terry Frost, Tracey Emin, Evelyn Williams, and Muriel Jackson.

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A British Eye: British Art Fair Pays Homage to David Hockney News Provided By Cultural Communications September 24, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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