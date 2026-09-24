Bengal: Amitava Chakravorty Reappointed BJP Organisational Gen Secy For Third Term

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Amitava Chakravorty was reappointed on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state general secretary (organisation) in West Bengal for a third consecutive term.

The BJP's central leadership indicated that the decision reflected increased confidence in Chakravorty's organisational abilities.

For the past few years, Satish Dhond had shared responsibility for the state's organisational structure as Joint General Secretary (Organisation) alongside Chakravorty.

Dhond has now been transferred to Maharashtra, leaving Chakravorty with full organisational charge in West Bengal.

State BJP insiders said Chakravorty's reappointment was expected.

“To make a change in this position in a state, someone is first brought in as the Joint Organisation Secretary. He works for six months or a year and gets acquainted with the organisation. After that, the old Organisation Secretary is removed. Although Dhond was indeed the Joint Organisation Secretary along with Chakravorty for some time, he is neither Bengali nor fluent in Bengali. So, Chakravorty's reappointment was inevitable,” said a party insider.

Chakravorty will now oversee organisational activities across all 43 organisational districts in West Bengal.

He first took charge as joint secretary (organisation) in 2019, when he was transferred from Odisha to West Bengal.

At that time, Subrata Chatterjee was the state general secretary (organisation). In 2020, Chatterjee was relieved of the role, and Chakravorty was appointed to the post.

He completed two consecutive terms from 2020 to 2026, during which the organisation worked under his supervision in the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections. Both polls were crucial for the BJP in the state.

The BJP government was formed for the first time in West Bengal after the Assembly polls earlier this year. The party debated whether to replace the organisation secretary after such a major success.

For now, the central leadership has reaffirmed its trust in Chakravorty.