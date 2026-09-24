Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya Beautifully Narrate A Journey Of Love With 'Tum Mere Ho'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The makers of Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya's forthcoming romantic entertainer 'Tum Mere Ho' shared the teaser of the movie on Thursday.

The preview introduces us to a world where love feels powerful and beyond the ordinary. Full of emotional moments and dreamy visuals, the background score adds to the feel of the drama.

It must be noted that 'Tum Mere Ho' also marks Isha Malviya's Bollywood debut.

Made under the direction of Aashish Panda, the film stars Shaan R Grover and Anushkaa Luhar in crucial roles, along with others. The movie is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta & Amman Riyastee.

Talking about his next, director Aashish Panda said,“It feels surreal to bring the intensity of love through Tum Mere Ho on the big screen. This is a story where love is not just about beautiful moments, but about the emotions, challenges and circumstances that test two people. We wanted to create an intense love story that also carries the thrill of action and adventure, making the experience larger and more cinematic.”

Sharing his experience of working with Gurmeet, he added,“As an actor and a producer, it was an absolute breeze to work with Gurmeet Choudhary. Never once did we feel like we were working on a film. It felt like a collaboration on something that came from our hearts. Gurmeet brought the intensity and conviction that the role demanded, and he has truly immersed himself in this world."

Written by Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh, the film features lyrics by Rashmi Virag Mishra, Mithoon, Azeem Shirazi, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma & Geet Sagar. Mithoon, Sanju Rathod, Vivek Verma, Krish, Uddipan Sharma and Arjuna Harjai have scored the tunes for the drama.

'Tum Mere Ho' will be arriving in theatres on October 23rd this year.