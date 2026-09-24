Yudh Abhyas 2026: India, US Forces In Joint Firing Demonstration

US Envoy Witnesses Joint Firing Demonstration

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, 10 Corps, witnessed a joint firing demonstration by Indian and US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the bilateral training.

The demonstration featured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, M777 ultra-light howitzer and Dhanush artillery system, along with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars. The US Army fielded HIMARS and M-LIDS, bringing together diverse artillery, aviation, air-defence and surveillance capabilities in a demanding field environment.

Ambassador Gor on US-India Defence Partnership

The joint training reflected the ability of both armies to plan, coordinate and execute complex activities together, while enhancing interoperability, professional trust and mutual confidence. Regular training at this scale also deepens understanding of each other's systems, procedures and tactical approaches. Sharing his observations on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote, "Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together."

Marking his arrival at the site, Gor also posted on X, "Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side."

Exercise Scope and Formal Opening

The 22nd edition of the joint exercise officially opened on September 15 at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. The ceremony was led by Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Infantry Division, alongside Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressing 600 personnel from each national contingent. The current drills are proceeding simultaneously across Auli and the Rajasthan firing range.

Indian Army Details Tactical Manoeuvres

Detailing the scope of tactical manoeuvres, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information noted on X, "Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and US Army, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment."

The directorate added, "The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership."

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 continues to strengthen the enduring partnership between the Indian and US Armies, built on shared training, camaraderie and the confidence to operate together in increasingly complex battlespaces. (ANI)

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