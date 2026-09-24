Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Chosen For 'Aryadan Mohammed-2026' Award

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been selected for the prestigious 'Aryadan Mohammed – 2026' which is Best Public Servant-2026 Award. The award is being instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation in memory of the late Aryadan Mohammed, a veteran Congress leader from Keralam.

Recognition for Visionary Leadership

According to a release, Aryadan Shoukath, Working Chairman of the Foundation and MLA from Nilambur, said Revanth Reddy was selected for the award in recognition of his innovative initiatives for the welfare of farmers, Backward Classes and the common people of Telangana, as well as his visionary leadership. MP Benny Behanan, Keralam Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and noted intellectual Kalpetta Narayanan served as members of the jury for the award selection. The jury particularly appreciated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to democratic values.

Award Ceremony Details

The award will be presented to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday in Nilambur, Keralam, as part of the fourth death anniversary commemorations of Aryadan Mohammed. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will deliver the Aryadan Mohammed Memorial Lecture at the event.

About Aryadan Mohammed

Aryadan Mohammed was a senior Congress leader from Kerala. He was elected as an MLA eight times and served as a minister holding different portfolios in various Kerala governments on four occasions. A statesman and visionary leader, Aryadan Mohammed is remembered by the people of Keralam as an outstanding parliamentarian, an able administrator and a champion of the working class. He was widely associated with integrity, secular values and welfare-oriented governance. (ANI)

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