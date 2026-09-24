IIT Bombay Student Death: Parents Demand Professor's Arrest In Protest

Parents Demand Justice, Professor's Arrest

The parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode staged a sit-in demonstration at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday, demanding the immediate arrest of a faculty member and urging authorities to fast-track the investigation into their son's death. Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, and mother, Sonali Wakode, gathered at the protest site seeking justice, asserting that police must take strict and immediate action against the concerned professor.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Ravindra Wakode specifically named the faculty member and demanded accountability while clarifying that they were not casting doubts on the police inquiry. "We demand the arrest of prof Doolla. We are not questioning the investigation," Ravindra Wakode said.

Highlighting his son's academic record and extracurricular accomplishments, the grieving father stated, "You can ask anyone. They will tell you how good a human Sahil was. He was leading a team of 50 students on AI and robotics. Do you think such a meritorious student can do this? The investigation should be fast-tracked."

Police Investigation Details Emerge

Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, died on September 18. The case is currently under investigation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements inside the examination hall between 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM on September 18. With around 15 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude, Sahil was seen bending down to look at something kept in his pocket. Subsequently, a professor questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students, according to the police.

"After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," the Crime Branch official said.

Institutional Response and Inquiry

The probe is being conducted by an ACP-rank officer under the supervision of DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch. Police have urged people to refrain from speculation and drawing premature conclusions.

IIT-Bombay has also constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death. Professor Doolla has been relieved of his administrative responsibilities and sent on leave pending the inquiry.

Earlier today, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana visited the IIT Bombay campus to conduct a spot inquiry into the circumstances leading to the student's death. (ANI)

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