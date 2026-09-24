Nick Jonas Thanks Wife Priyanka Chopra For 'Perfect' Birthday Week

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has offered a sneak peek into how he spent his birthday, crediting his wife, Priyanka Chopra, for every bit of "perfect". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nick thanked PeeCee and shared a carousel of pictures from what appeared to be a family getaway. He wrote,“A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick, along with their family members, could be seen travelling together and also playing golf. The photo drop came days after Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday, with Priyanka Chopra wishing him with much warmth.

Priyanka's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

PeeCee, in her post, shared a photo of herself playfully kissing Nick. She followed up with solo pictures of Nick Jonas captured at different occasions. She wrapped up the series with an adorable video of their daughter, Malti Marie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on,” she wrote.

A Glimpse into Their Family Life

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance and have since welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple have maintained a balance between public appearances and private family life, occasionally offering fans glimpses of their moments together through social media.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Priyanka will soon return to Indian cinema with the action-adventure film 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the film is scheduled for release in April 2027. (ANI)

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