Sirion Named CLM Technical Value Leader For Seventh Consecutive Assessment Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hackett Group® Fall 2026 SolutionMap ranks Sirion highest in functional breadth and depth among 33 CLM providers evaluated

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, a global AI-native leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced it has been recognized as the Technical Value Leader in CLM in The Hackett Group's Fall 2026 SolutionMap technology assessment, marking the seventh consecutive assessment cycle in which Sirion has earned the distinction.

The independent assessment evaluated 33 CLM providers against more than 500 detailed functional and capability assessments, along with product demonstrations and anonymized, verified customer value ratings. Sirion received the highest scores for both functional breadth and depth, securing the Technical Value Leader distinction awarded to the top quartile CLM solution providers.

"This is a moment of intense technological disruption, where AI is constantly changing what is possible in contracting. Staying ahead cycle after cycle means we are not simply following where the market goes-we are helping shape its direction," said Kanti Prabha, President & Chief Product & Technology Officer at Sirion. "Contracts hold the richest untapped intelligence in the enterprise. Our focus is turning that intelligence into something teams can act on every day across procurement, legal, finance and the broader business."

Sirion brings the full contract lifecycle onto a single agentic platform, spanning drafting and negotiation through post-signature obligation management, performance tracking, and analytics. Specialized AI agents help teams search contracts, draft and redline language, identify issues and risks, extract obligations, and enforce playbooks, while enterprise-grade configurability, integrations, security, and governance support multi-region, multi-regulator operations.

The recognition comes as enterprises increasingly look beyond using AI to accelerate individual contracting tasks and toward applying contract intelligence across the business. Sirion is expanding its agentic capabilities to help organizations turn the data, obligations and commitments contained in contracts into intelligence teams can act on throughout the contract lifecycle.

The Hackett Group® recognition adds to Sirion's growing list of industry accolades. Sirion was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant TM for CL and ranked highest across all four Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner ® Critical Capabilities for CLM. Sirion was also recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report for the fourth consecutive year and as a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave TM for CL. Lastly, the company was recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List.



About the Hackett Group® SolutionMap process

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence Technology Advisors. Each evaluation incorporates 500+ detailed functional and capability assessments; mandatory product demonstrations; and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings. The result is an independent, evidence-based view of the technology landscape that helps buyers compare providers, evaluate trade-offs and validate market claims.

To view the full Fall 2026 SolutionMap and learn more about The Hackett Group's technology assessment methodology, visit .

To learn more about Sirion's Technical Value Leader recognition visit here.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform's extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Write to us:...