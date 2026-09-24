Westgate Resorts And Westgate Foundation Mark 15 Years Of Military Weekend With Complimentary Vacations For 1,000 Military Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 15th Annual Military Weekend celebrates a milestone of more than 30,000 complimentary vacations through one of the industry's most enduring tributes to service.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts is proud to announce the return of its fan favorite Military Weekend vacation giveaway, now entering its 15th year. This annual event stands as a powerful tribute to the brave, active-duty U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families whose unwavering service and sacrifice have shaped the nation's story.







History, Music and Activities Highlight the Three-Day Event

Scheduled for December 4-6, 2026, at the Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort in Orlando, Westgate Resorts and Westgate Foundation will once again welcome 1,000 deserving military families for an unforgettable three-day, two-night getaway. This complimentary vacation package is designed to create lasting memories for families, honoring their sacrifice and providing a well-deserved escape filled with festivities.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to a vibrant array of experiences:



Live Entertainment: Enjoy festive seasonal offerings, a historic vehicle display and demonstration, an outdoor concert featuring Frequency Band, and much more!

Family-Focused Activities: Signature resort games, an exciting field day and more fun for all ages. Exclusive Resort Amenities: Attendees can enjoy access to water parks and pools, recreation centers, and dining at the heart of Orlando's premier resort destination.



“We are honored to celebrate the 15th anniversary of this tradition of giving back to those who have given so much to our country,” said Jim Gissy, chief executive officer of Westgate Resorts.“As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we are reminded of the resilience of the American people and the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve our country and their families. Welcoming military families to the resort is a highlight for our team each year, and we are proud to provide a place where they can come together, connect with fellow service members and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

How to Register

Starting Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET, eligible active-duty U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families are invited to enter online to register for one of 1,000 complimentary Orlando vacations. Participation is simple: visit WestgateSalutes.com and complete the online entry form. Vacations will be awarded strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. The submission window remains open until all available vacation packages have been claimed.

Eligibility & Participation Details



Open to active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star families.

One vacation package per family; valid for December 4-6, 2026, for up to four guests. Room upgrades and extensions are available for an additional fee.

Entrants must provide proof of military service or Gold Star family status. Priority will be given to new participants, who are encouraged to register early. Previous recipients are also welcome to enter, continuing the spirit of community and recognition.

A Legacy of Gratitude: Westgate's Ongoing Commitment

Since the inception of this one-of-a-kind event in 2013, Westgate Resorts has provided more than 30,000 complimentary vacations to America's military heroes, reaffirming the company's enduring dedication to recognizing service and sacrifice. Westgate Foundation's Military Weekend has grown into a signature event, uniting families from across the nation in celebration, camaraderie, and remembrance.

Westgate's commitment extends far beyond this weekend. Through Westgate Foundation's partnerships, they support veterans' organizations, community outreach, and programs designed to ease the transition from military to civilian life. Through partnerships and philanthropy, Westgate strives to honor service members year-round.

Connect & Learn More

To discover more about the Westgate Foundation Military Weekend and to register for the 2026 event, visit WestgateSalutes.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, Myrtle Beach, and now Bimini in The Bahamas, Westgate's first Caribbean destination. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Exclusive vacation packages can be found at WestgateReservations.com. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | ...



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