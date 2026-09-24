Leeds Froyo Brand Kefiyo Goes Viral As Student Demand Fuels Smash Hit Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leeds, Uk, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new frozen yoghurt brand in Leeds is building on a viral summer launch with an ambitious autumn menu, after attracting queues around the block and quickly becoming a favourite with the city's student population.

KefiYo opened its first café on Ash Road in Headingley this summer, next to Leeds Beckett University's sports campus and close to Headingley Cricket Stadium and the Leeds rugby ground.

Since then, the Mediterranean-inspired brand says it has developed a strong following among students, Gen Z food fans, local families and fitness communities, with customers regularly queuing outside the shop and colourful KefiYo creations spreading across social media.

Now the young Leeds business is attempting to turn that summer momentum into year-round demand by launching nine new autumn frozen yoghurt flavours.

The seasonal range includes tiramisu, caramelised banana, pomegranate, chocolate orange, Snickers, apple pie, butterscotch, chocolate and rhubarb, bringing flavours more traditionally associated with colder-weather desserts into its frozen yoghurt format.

Rather than replacing its original menu, the new additions will sit alongside KefiYo's existing seven flavours: mango, coconut, matcha, natural, passion fruit, strawberry and mixed berry.

The move gives the business a considerably broader offering as temperatures fall - and represents an attempt to make frozen yoghurt less dependent on the traditional summer dessert season.

KefiYo co-founder Gagan Chera said:“We've had such a strong response to our original flavours that we didn't want to simply replace them when autumn arrived. We wanted to add something new that felt different from the flavours people have been enjoying all summer.

“The idea was to take flavours people already know and love, like apple pie, tiramisu and chocolate orange, and see what they could be like as frozen yoghurt. There are some really fun combinations in the new collection and we're looking forward to seeing which ones become the new favourites.”

Customers can customise the new flavours with unlimited standard toppings included at no additional charge, while selected superfoods and premium toppings are available for an extra cost.

That customisable model has become an important part of the brand's social media appeal, with customers creating their own combinations rather than ordering from a fixed menu.

The company says it spent almost a year developing KefiYo and refining its frozen yoghurt before opening the Headingley café. Since launch, it has attracted queues around the block, while co-founder Chera has also appeared on BBC News discussing the challenges facing businesses during periods of extreme summer heat.

Its location places it firmly in one of Leeds' major student districts, and students have emerged as a key audience for the fledgling brand.

KefiYo is also extending its reach beyond the café counter. The company has hosted local run clubs and offers a wider menu including açaí bowls, smoothies, speciality coffees and matcha.

A rotating vegan frozen yoghurt flavour is also on offer.

The approach positions KefiYo at the intersection of several consumer trends: customisable food, wellness, social-media-friendly dining and community fitness.

Speaking about the response since opening, Chera said:“The response since we opened this summer has been incredible. It took us almost a year to get the café open and perfect the flavour and texture, so seeing queues around the block, brilliant creations all over social media and customers of all ages enjoying KefiYo has made every bit of that work worthwhile.”

The company is also marking its official launch with a social-media competition offering ten people free frozen yoghurt for a year, with each winner receiving one medium frozen yoghurt every month for 12 months.

For KefiYo, however, the bigger test now comes after its headline-grabbing summer opening. With nine new flavours joining the menu just as Leeds' student population returns for the new academic year, the brand is betting that its appetite for frozen yoghurt can survive well beyond the sunshine.

Media Info

Contact Person Name - Bex April May

Company name - Kefiyo

Website -

Phone Number: +447568657433

City - Leeds

Country - UK



Note: Information contained on this page is published by SP Tech Solutions and content provided by authorized third party content provider. SP Tech Solutions and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.

CONTACT: Contact Person Name - Bex April May Company name - Kefiyo Website - City - Leeds Country - UK