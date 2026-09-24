AEVEX Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against AEVEX Corp. - AVEX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AEVEX Corp. (“Aevex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVEX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex's publicly traded Class A common stock between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (the“IPO Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Aevex's April 17, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

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About the Lawsuit

Aevex and certain of its executives are charged with concealing a pre-arranged plan between Madison, which owned 100% of AEVEX's common stock, and the Underwriter Defendants to prematurely override the commitment requiring a 180-day lock-up after the IPO to prevent Madison from selling its shares.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that AEVEX represented that a 180-day“lock-up” would prevent Madison from selling its Class A common stock, or from converting or exchanging its Class B shares or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale, until at least October 13, 2026. In truth, the Company allegedly concealed a pre-arranged plan between Madison and the Underwriter Defendants to abrogate that commitment early and clear the way for an SPO shortly after the IPO - one through which Madison would reap over $200 million and the Underwriter Defendants would share in a further $8-plus million in fees.

The case is Rosenberg v. Aevex Corp., No. 26-cv-04779.

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