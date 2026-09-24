IMG Academy's Two Recruiting Products NCSA College Recruiting, Sportsrecruits Deliver One-Of-One College Placement Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Report Highlights Record-Breaking 40,761 Commitments for Class of 2026

BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy, the world's leading sports education brand, helped more than 40,000 student-athletes from the Class of 2026 commit to college and university to continue playing their sport in college. Through its NCSA College Recruiting solution for individual families and its SportsRecruits solution for clubs, IMG Academy's recruiting products, combined to connect 40,761 unique student-athletes to 2,642 colleges and universities across every level of college athletics.

The reach of IMG Academy's recruiting ecosystem includes:



40,761: Class of 2026 student-athletes connected to college programs nationwide

2,642: Colleges and universities reached across the country

12,379: NCAA Division III commitments

9,834: NCAA Division I commitments

7,470: NCAA Division II commitments

4,154: Junior college commitments

3,945: NAIA commitments 21,000+: Commitments across 36 women's and Olympic sports including lacrosse, softball, volleyball, field hockey, and soccer



IMG Academy's commitment to helping student-athletes matriculate to college extends beyond its online recruiting ecosystem. A recent report showed that its boarding school in Bradenton, Florida placed 512 of its 525 student-athletes from the Class of 2026 to colleges and universities with 70 percent going on to play their sport in college, 10 times the national average. Across its boarding school and recruiting products, IMG Academy in 2026 accounted for approximately 25 percent of all college athletic roster spots filled across NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, and junior colleges.

“Exceeding 40,000 college commitments for the first time as a company is a milestone that speaks not only to the dedication of our student-athletes and their families, but to the strength of our recruiting platforms and entire team of college recruiting coaches and specialists,” said Chris Ciaccio, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG Academy.“Through our industry-leading recruiting products and boarding school, one in four student-athletes playing their sport in college today will have received those opportunities with support from IMG Academy, further demonstrating why we are the gold standard in helping student-athletes win their future.”

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:



Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Mike Lovecchio SVP, Communications 941-577-2961...