Bay Area Discovery Museum Turns Spooky This October!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAUSALITO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costumes, creativity and just the right amount of spooky fun are taking over the Bay Area Discovery Museum this October. Newly reimagined, Goblin Jamboree now takes place every weekend from October 3–31, transforming the museum into a one-of-a-kind Halloween adventure designed especially for young children and their grown-ups.

Set against sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Goblin Jamboree invites children to experiment, create and imagine. Families can dash beneath a larger-than-life spider, concoct fizzing brews, collage creepy creatures, and dig for bugs in glowing play dirt.

“We've had so much fun getting ready for a full month of Halloween play!” said Drew Sarratore, Chief Playful Learning Officer at Bay Area Discovery Museum.“We designed Goblin Jamboree with young children and their grown-ups in mind, playful, hands-on, and just spooky enough for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Costumes are encouraged for all ages! With age-appropriate experiences, stroller-friendly paths, free parking, and plenty of space to play together, Goblin Jamboree is a Halloween tradition the whole family can enjoy.

Goblin Jamboree Highlights Include:

Giant Spider: Brave the path beneath a larger-than-life spider as you enter the museum.

Befriend a Bug with the Beetlelady: Meet the Beetlelady and her many-legged bug buddies during live presentations about bugs.

Goblin Village: Mix and mash nature's ingredients into fizzing seasonal brews.

Build a Beast: Collage a creepy creature and bring it to life through hands-on art.

Bug Dig: Scoop, search, and dig for creepy crawlers in glowing play dirt.







Event Details

Dates: Weekends, October 3-31, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Location: Bay Area Discovery Museum, 557 McReynolds Road, Sausalito, CA 94965

Tickets: Goblin Jamboree activities are included with special event admission.

General Admission $30; Members $5.

Media Coverage

We welcome media coverage of Goblin Jamboree, with opportunities for:



Visual footage of children and families exploring the giant spider and hands-on Halloween activities

On-site interviews with event organizers Family and attendee interviews (available upon request)



To arrange coverage or schedule interviews, please contact Shoshana Cohen at .... Broadcast ready animated assets and photos available for publication here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

