Simpure Steps Up: Portable Filtration Solutions For US Emergency Kits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the emergency preparedness guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that emphasizes water security as a top household priority, SimPure has stepped up to highlight how its existing portable filtration systems can serve as practical, space-saving complements to traditional bottled water storage. As families nationwide reassess their readiness for infrastructure disruptions and seasonal weather events, SimPure is positioning its gravity and straw filters as accessible tools that align directly with public health recommendations for resilient home hydration.

Why Water Security Is Now a National Conversation

The CDPH's renewed focus on water reflects a broader shift in how Americans think about emergency readiness. Guidance now explicitly recommends maintaining at least a three-day supply of water per person-roughly one gallon daily-as a non-negotiable baseline. Yet experts note that stored water alone has limitations: it expires, consumes significant space, and becomes impractical during sudden evacuations. Localized main breaks, boil-water notices, and wildfire-related contamination events have made it clear that tap water access can be disrupted without warning, even outside major disaster zones. SimPure's recommendation responds directly to this gap, offering households a way to extend their water resilience beyond static stockpiles.

Portable Filtration as a Strategic Backup, Not a Replacement

SimPure emphasizes that its portable systems are designed to work alongside stored water, not replace it. The goal is to provide flexibility when plans change unexpectedly. During an evacuation, a lightweight straw filter can turn any available water source into a safe hydration option without adding weight to a go-bag. At home during a prolonged outage, a gravity-fed system allows families to filter larger volumes for cooking, hygiene, or infant formula without relying on electricity or plumbing. This layered approach mirrors the CDPH's own advice to plan for variable emergency durations and individual needs, including those of children, nursing mothers, and pets.

Tools Aligned With Public Health Priorities

SimPure highlights two products that meet rigorous third-party standards and address distinct emergency use cases:



Membrane Solutions C3 36oz Water Filter Bottle: A versatile, BPA-free Tritan bottle featuring 6-stage filtration to reduce bacteria and microplastics. Its 36oz capacity and detachable straw make it an ideal, low-maintenance choice for both emergency kits and daily outdoor hydration.





Membrane Solutions S1 Personal Water Filter Straw: This ultralight tool fits standard 28mm bottles and delivers immediate filtration for individuals on the move. Its 5-stage process reduces particulates and improves taste while retaining beneficial minerals, making it ideal for go-bags or vehicle kits.







Turning Guidelines Into Actionable Readiness

By anchoring its recommendations in official public health guidance, SimPure aims to make emergency preparedness less abstract and more achievable for everyday households. The message is simple: stored water is essential, but portable filtration adds critical adaptability. Whether responding to a neighborhood main break or a regional weather event, having both options ensures hydration remains manageable under pressure. Beyond emergency use, these same filtration tools are equally suited to hiking, camping, and other outdoor adventures-making them a practical, everyday investment rather than a one-time preparedness purchase.

About SimPure

SimPure is a premier water purification brand and a proud sub-brand of Membrane Solutions Corp., established in Washington, USA, in 2006. SimPure leads in plug-and-play countertop RO systems and under-sink RO systems (20 minutes quick installation) - ideal for houses, RVs, and apartments.

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