403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House National Cyber Director Hon. Sean Cairncross And NCTA President & CEO Cory Gardner Join SCTE Techexpo26 Headliners
|WHAT:
| SCTE TechExpo 2026 has added White House National Cyber Director Hon . Sean Cairncross and NCTA President & CEO Cory Gardner to its Headliners lineup. Gardner will interview Cairncross on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in a livestreamed discussion focused on policy and cybersecurity.
|WHY:
| Broadband networks support daily communications, emergency response and public services, making cybersecurity and infrastructure protection essential. This session brings federal and industry leaders together with the professionals who build, operate and protect networks.
|ABOUT:
| SCTE TechExpo26 (Sept. 29–Oct. 1 in Atlanta) is North America's largest broadband event. It gathers over 175 speakers, 250 exhibitors and thousands of industry leaders from 60+ countries.
| OTHER HEADLINERS:
| Shared Network Threats: Leaders from T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon will discuss network protection and the STRIKE coalition.
| Industry Insights: Executives from AMC Global Media, Spectrum, Comcast, CableLabs, Apple and Google Cloud will address content, connectivity, network technology and customer experience.
| REGISTRATION AND MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
| Apply for a complimentary Press & Analyst pass here.
Registered press at TechExpo can also join the first curated media floor tour Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. featuring Spectrum, Harmonic and other leaders debuting new technology at the show.
|WHERE:
| Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30313, US
|WHEN:
|September 29–October 1, 2026
For more information, contact:
Robert Brownlie
Bob Gold & Associates
310-320-2010
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment