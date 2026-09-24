Paramount Business Jets Earns WYVERN WINGMAN Broker Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent audit validates the safety, ethics, transparency, and professional standards behind more than two decades of private aviation service

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Business Jets, an independent global private jet charter advisor based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has earned WYVERN WINGMAN Broker certification following a comprehensive independent audit of the company's policies, procedures, and brokerage practices.

The certification followed an in-person examination conducted by highly experienced aviation safety professionals and provides independent validation of the standards Paramount has developed over more than two decades. Paramount has been a registered WYVERN broker for more than a decade, incorporating WYVERN safety information into its operator-vetting and due-diligence process.

“In private aviation, a broker's responsibility goes well beyond arranging an aircraft,” said Richard Zaher, Founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets.“It's about maintaining high standards of safety, ethics, and transparency while advocating for the client at every step. Earning WYVERN WINGMAN Broker certification independently validates the principles that have guided Paramount for more than two decades.”

The WINGMAN Broker certification followed a comprehensive review of Paramount's policies, procedures, and brokerage practices, including operator due diligence, charter coordination, client communication, emergency response planning, ethics, data protection, and quality assurance.

WYVERN Chief Operating Officer Andrew Day said,“Paramount Business Jets' WINGMAN Broker certification represents an important recognition of the standards supporting its broker services. By maintaining structured processes for operator due diligence, charter coordination, and client communication, the company demonstrates its commitment to professional integrity, transparency, and safety.”

For Paramount, the audit was not simply about earning another certification. It also provided an opportunity for independent aviation safety professionals to examine the company's existing processes and identify opportunities for further improvement.

“Going through the independent audit also gave us an opportunity to look closely at our own processes and continue improving,” Zaher said.“The process helped us fine-tune our safety procedures and identify areas where they could be strengthened further.”

Paramount's team of career aviation professionals brings more than 100 years of combined aviation experience across private aviation, flight operations, safety, and client service. That experience informs how the company evaluates charter options and advises clients throughout the charter process.

Before each charter flight, a Paramount aviation advisor conducts safety checks on the specific operator, aircraft, and crew assigned to the trip, under the oversight of the company's in-house Safety Manager. The client is provided with a written safety report detailing the operator, aircraft, and crew before departure.

Paramount's evaluation also draws on more than two decades of institutional knowledge and data gathered from actual charter activity, including feedback collected following trips with specific operators and aircraft. This historical record provides an additional layer of insight when evaluating charter options for clients.

Paramount operates independently and does not own or operate aircraft. Acting as a bona fide agent for its clients, the company represents client interests throughout the charter process and provides access to more than 4,000 vetted aircraft worldwide.

Paramount offers on-demand private jet charter with no membership or deposit required for clients who prefer to charter as needed. For clients seeking greater pricing predictability and transparency, Paramount also offers Jet Card membership. Introduced in 2010, Paramount's Open-Book Jet Card model separates operator costs from the company's fixed markup, which is transparently line-itemed for the client.

Transparency is also fundamental to Paramount's approach to safety. For every charter, clients are provided with information about the specific operator, aircraft, and crew assigned to their flight, helping them make informed decisions while an experienced aviation advisor represents their interests throughout the charter process.

About WYVERN

Since 1991, WYVERN has been a trusted leader in aviation safety, providing auditing and certification services to organizations that demand high standards for air charter operations. WYVERN developed the WINGMAN Standard and today provides aviation organizations worldwide with safety intelligence, auditing, certification, education, training, consulting, coaching, risk-management software, and database services. WYVERN is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards.

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About Paramount Business Jets

Founded in 2005, Paramount Business Jets is an independent global private jet charter and Jet Card membership company serving clients worldwide. Paramount specializes in everything from last-minute charter requests to complex multi-leg domestic and international itineraries. The company is an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker and WYVERN WINGMAN Broker, with an A+ BBB rating, D&B Platinum rating, and four appearances on the Inc. 500/5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Paramount also maintains a 5.0 average rating on Google and Trustpilot across more than 400 third-party verified client reviews.

For more information, visit .



Media Contact

Alexander Cohen

Paramount Business Jets

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1-877-727-2538, Ext. 2

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