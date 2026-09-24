Red Cat Celebrates Inaugural Blue Ops Day In Georgia, Marking A Year Of Growth In U.S. Maritime Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State and local proclamations and a celebration at Blue Ops' Valdosta facility mark a year of investment, manufacturing expansion and production milestones









SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the“Company”), a U.S. based provider of advanced all domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, announced that its Blue Ops maritime division marked the inaugural Blue Ops Day on September 21 with a celebration at the company's manufacturing facility in Valdosta, Georgia.

Recognized through proclamations from the State of Georgia and Valdosta-Lowndes County, Blue Ops Day marked the culmination of a year of significant growth for Blue Ops in Georgia. Since leasing its 155,000-square-foot Valdosta facility in September 2025, Blue Ops has expanded its domestic manufacturing capabilities, announced plans to invest $30 million and create more than 200 local jobs, added advanced manufacturing technologies, and begun ramping its Variant 7 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) into full-rate production.

The event recognized that progress with a celebration at the Valdosta facility, where Blue Ops has spent the past year building out the team, technology and infrastructure needed to support U.S. production of its growing family of USVs. Red Cat and Blue Ops leadership were joined by elected officials, employees and community leaders to recognize the milestone and Blue Ops' growing role in Georgia and the U.S. maritime industrial base.

“America has a long history of leading the world in shipbuilding and innovation, and we have an opportunity to lead again,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops.“The next generation of naval power will look different. Smaller, smarter, autonomous systems produced rapidly and at scale will operate alongside our traditional fleet. In Valdosta, we're bringing American boatbuilding, advanced manufacturing and modern technology together to help revitalize our maritime industrial base and strengthen our nation's capabilities at sea.”

The celebration brought together Red Cat and Blue Ops leadership, state and local government officials, and members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County community. Government attendees and speakers included Representative Austin Scott, Representative Rich McCormick, Georgia State Senator Russ Goodman, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, and Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Bill Slaughter.

During the event, Blue Ops showcased its Variant 5 and Variant 7 USVs. Guests toured the manufacturing floor to see where the company's vessels are built and integrated, and the celebration included the christening of a Variant 7 before it was lowered into the facility's test pool.

September 21 was formally recognized as Blue Ops Day through a statewide proclamation from the Governor's Office and a joint proclamation from the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, recognizing Blue Ops' investment in the region and contribution to expanding U.S. maritime manufacturing capabilities.

Blue Ops, Red Cat's maritime division, develops and manufactures a growing family of mission-adaptable USVs for U.S. and allied defense missions. The Valdosta manufacturing operation is part of Blue Ops' growing U.S. footprint, alongside its headquarters and showroom in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Valdosta facility brings manufacturing, systems integration and testing capabilities together in one location, helping move maritime systems from design and engineering improvements to production.

Blue Ops' continued growth in Valdosta expands Red Cat's U.S. manufacturing footprint into the maritime domain while supporting the U.S. maritime industrial base through skilled manufacturing jobs and increased domestic capacity to build and deliver uncrewed systems for U.S. and allied forces.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S. based provider of advanced all domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at .

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