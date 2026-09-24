Perkins Named To Inaugural Top 10 Franchise Brands In Full-Service Restaurants By Entrepreneur

Recognized for proven franchise model, consumer trust leadership, and continued innovation in family dining category

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery has been named one of the top 10 franchise brands in the full-service restaurant category in Entrepreneur's inaugural 2026 Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry ranking, earning the No. 10 spot among full-service restaurant franchises.The recognition reflects Perkins demonstrated strength as a franchise opportunity, competitive consumer sentiment advantage, and commitment to brand innovation that positions the 65-year-old concept for sustained growth. The Entrepreneur recognition comes as Perkins prepares to launch its Flagship Griddle and Go, a fast casual format arriving in New Jersey in October 2026.Published for the first time this year, Entrepreneur's ranking recognizes the most elite brands across major industry categories within the publication's annual Franchise 500. Perkins recognition highlights the brand's strength as a franchise opportunity and its longstanding presence in the family dining segment.Consumer Trust Drives Competitive Advantage in Pressured CategoryBlack Box Intelligence, an AI restaurant performance platform, confirms that Perkins outperforms key family dining category competitors including Denny's, IHOP, and Cracker Barrel across consumer net sentiment, a comprehensive measure spanning service, environment, value, food, beverage, intent to return, hospitality, and Google ratings. This competitive positioning matters profoundly in a family dining category under sustained pressure from changing consumer preferences."In an industry full of newer, trend-driven concepts, longevity gives Perkins a real competitive advantage," said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, Owner of Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. "The Entrepreneur recognition validates what our data and franchisees already know.”Brand Refresh and Format Innovation Strengthen Franchise Value PropositionPerkins recent comprehensive brand refresh modernized the visual identity and customer experience across the system, reinforcing the brand's relevance while maintaining the values that built consumer loyalty. The brand refresh positions Perkins as forward-thinking and operationally contemporary, addressing a key concern prospective franchisees face when evaluating established concepts.The upcoming October 2026 launch of Griddle and Go extends Perkins' reach into fast casual dayparts and real estate constraints where the traditional full-service format may not work. This format innovation demonstrates Ascent Hospitality Management's commitment to evolution without abandonment of brand identity, allowing franchisees new development pathways within a trusted platform.Today, Perkins continues to welcome franchise partners who share its commitment to hospitality, quality and the communities they serve. The Entrepreneur recognition adds to Perkins momentum as the brand looks to expand its footprint and connect with prospective franchisees seeking an established restaurant concept with a recognizable name, broad menu appeal and decades of experience. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Perkins, visit .About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Perkins Named to Inaugural Top 10 Franchise Brands in Full-Service Restaurants by Entrepreneur News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 24, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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