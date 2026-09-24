UNIFY.C2 And Squarehead Technology Partner To Deliver Passive, Multi-Sensor Counter-UAS Detection At Scale

Integration of Squarehead's passive acoustic drone detection system with the UNIFY.C2 command-and-control platform enhances real-time airspace awareness.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UNIFY.C2 today announced a strategic partnership with Squarehead Technology, a global leader in advanced acoustic technology for passive drone detection and tracking. The partnership brings Squarehead's acoustic sensing capabilities into the UNIFY.C2 platform, expanding its multi-sensor fusion architecture with non-emitting detection of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

By integrating Squarehead's acoustic sensors, UNIFY.C2 enhances detection, classification, and tracking of low, slow, and small UAS-particularly in dense urban, RF-denied, or congested electromagnetic environments. Acoustic detections are fused with existing RF, radar, and electro-optical data sources within UNIFY.C2's single operational interface, delivering correlated, real-time situational awareness to operators.

“UNIFY.C2 was built to be the central command-and-control layer for layered counter-UAS architectures,” said Jerry McGee, CEO of UNIFY.C2.“By integrating Squarehead's passive acoustic detection, we are extending our platform's ability to detect and track threats in environments where RF-based systems alone are not sufficient-giving operators a more complete and resilient airspace picture.”

“Acoustic sensing plays a critical role in detecting drones that are difficult to identify using traditional methods,” said Espen Bøch, General Manager Defense, Squarehead Technology.“By integrating our Discovair G2+ sensor into the UNIFY.C2 platform, we enable our passive acoustic detection to be combined with complementary sensors in a unified command-and-control environment. This gives defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure operators faster, more confident decision-making based on a more complete situational picture.”

The partnership reinforces UNIFY.C2's sensor-agnostic philosophy and commitment to delivering scalable, future-proof counter-UAS command-and-control solutions that adapt to evolving threats and operational requirements.



About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by Spatial Persistent Software (SPS ARS, LLC), is a vendor-neutral command-and-control platform that connects sensors, systems, operators, and response capabilities into one common operating picture. Built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure missions, UNIFY.C2 enables organizations to detect, assess, and respond to UAS activity and other security threats while coordinating across teams, agencies, and jurisdictions.

From mobile operations to statewide networks, UNIFY.C2 integrates data from diverse technologies to deliver real-time situational awareness, coordinated response, and incident replay and reporting. Its flexible architecture supports cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped deployments, allowing customers to integrate existing equipment and add new capabilities as mission needs evolve. For more information visit:



About Squarehead Technology

Squarehead Technology is a Norwegian, privately held company headquartered in Oslo with a subsidiary in North Carolina. The company specializes in acoustic technology, producing highly directional and long-range sensors with the ability to detect and track sound events. Discovair G2+ allows the detection of all drones, including those that actively attempt to hide their presence. The technology can furthermore be applied in a wide range of defense applications and domains, as advanced AI algorithms are trained to provide automated alerts and alarms for drones today – but ever more acoustic events in the future. For more information visit: .

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UNIFY.C2 and Squarehead Technology Partner to Deliver Passive, Multi-Sensor Counter-UAS Detection at Scale News Provided By SPS Aerial Remote Sensing September 24, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Technology



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