Fair Wind Fasteners Brings Rose Head Bronze Nails To Boatbuilders And Home Restorers

Fair Wind Fasteners

Silicon Bronze Ring Shank, Rose Head Nail Available Exclusively at Fair Wind Fasteners

An exclusive Fair Wind product, Rose Head Silicon Bronze Ring Shank Nails bring traditional style and lasting grip to marine and restoration work.

- Robert Lehmann - Founder, Fair Wind FastenersNEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEWPORT, R.I. (September 24th, 2026) Fair Wind Fasteners, an online supplier of silicon bronze, 316/A4 stainless steel, and copper fasteners, today announced the release of Rose Head Silicon Bronze Ring Shank Nails. The nails are available exclusively at fairwindfasteners and ship within one business day.The new nails are the latest in a growing line of Fair Wind exclusives made from corrosion-resistant materials. Fair Wind develops these products for the marine industry, but customers keep finding new uses for them. The rose head nails are a clear example. They were designed for wooden boat builders, and contractors and homeowners restoring historic houses, installing cedar siding, and building docks quickly became some of the most active buyers.What Is a Rose Head Nail?Rose head nails get their name from the faceted, domed head blacksmiths once formed with a series of hammer strikes, leaving a pattern that resembles the petals of a rose. Before machine-cut and wire nails took over in the 1800s, hand-wrought rose head nails held together ships, barns, and houses across New England and beyond. Today they remain the go-to choice for period-accurate restoration and any project where the fastener is meant to be seen.Fair Wind's version pairs that classic head with a ring shank. The rings along the shank lock into the wood fibers and resist pulling out far better than a smooth nail. That matters on boats, docks, and exterior walls, where wood swells, shrinks, and moves with every season.Why Silicon BronzeSilicon bronze is a copper alloy strengthened with a small amount of silicon. It has been trusted in marine and exterior work for generations because it offers:- Corrosion resistance. Silicon bronze does not rust, and it holds up in saltwater and coastal weather where plain steel and many coated fasteners fail.- No staining. Steel fasteners react with natural compounds in oak, cedar, and redwood, leaving dark streaks and stains. Silicon bronze does not.- Compatibility with treated lumber. Copper-based preservatives in modern pressure-treated wood can be hard on galvanized steel. Bronze is a strong fit for dock and deck work.- Appearance. Silicon bronze weathers to a warm, natural patina that suits traditional woodwork and historic architecture.Where They're Being Used- Wooden boats: planking, decking, trim, and restoration of classic and historic vessels- Historic homes: preservation and restoration projects that call for a period-appropriate visible nail- Siding: cedar shingles, clapboards, board and batten, and exterior trim- Docks and waterfront structures: decking and framing exposed to salt, fresh water, and constant moisture- Barns, timber frames, and outbuildings- Furniture, doors, and period reproductions where the fastener is part of the design"We build our products for boats first, because the marine environment is the toughest test there is," said Rob Lehmann, founder and owner of Fair Wind Fasteners. "If a fastener survives salt water, it'll survive just about anything. That's why we see our customers using them on siding, docks, and historic homes too. If you're putting cedar on a two hundred year old house in New England, you want something that looks like it belongs there and won't streak or rust out. These do both."Easy to Order, Fast to ShipFair Wind Fasteners operates as an e-commerce business, so customers can browse, compare sizes, and order online at any time without calling for a quote. Orders ship from Newport, Rhode Island within one business day.Rose Head Silicon Bronze Ring Shank Nails are available now in a variety of sizes. Fair Wind Fasteners allows people that are doing small projects to order just a handful at a time, but also offers a large quantity discounts for those commercial buyers or for larger projects.Key Facts- Product: Rose Head Silicon Bronze Ring Shank Nails- Material: Silicon bronze, C65100- Head style: Rose head (faceted, domed)- Shank style: Ring shank (annular)- Uses: Boatbuilding and restoration, historic home restoration, siding, docks, timber framing, period woodwork- Sold by: Fair Wind Fasteners, exclusively at fairwindfasteners- Shipping: Ships within one business day- Location: Newport, Rhode Island, USAAbout Fair Wind FastenersFair Wind Fasteners is a growing Newport, Rhode Island based e-commerce supplier of specialty fasteners in corrosion-resistant materials, including silicon bronze and copper screws, bolts, nails, and rivets, along with hard to find metric fasteners in corrosion resistant 316/A4 stainless steel. Many of its products are Fair Wind exclusives, developed for the marine industry and used by customers in construction, restoration, woodworking, and more. Founder Rob Lehmann started the company in 2020 after restoring a vintage wooden boat and struggling to find proper fasteners in the sizes and quantities he needed. Fair Wind serves boatyards, restoration contractors, builders, homeowners, and government and institutional buyers, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Orders ship within one business day. Learn more at fairwindfasteners

Robert Lehmann

Fair Wind Fasteners

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Fair Wind Fasteners Brings Rose Head Bronze Nails to Boatbuilders and Home Restorers News Provided By Fair Wind Fasteners September 24, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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