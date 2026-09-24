Pre-Clinical Study Finds Nanokinetics® Nanoemulsions Deliver Up To 19X Greater Absorption Than An Oil Solution

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Pharmacokinetic comparison of liquid and powdered Δ8-THC nanoemulsions against an MCT-oil control is in press at AAPS PharmSciTech.

- Alexey Peshkovsky, President & CSO, Nanokinetics, Nanokinetics®

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIAMI, FL - Nanokinetics®, a division of Industrial Sonomechanics® and a US-based developer of water-soluble botanical nano-formulations, has completed a pre-clinical pharmacokinetic study comparing two orally administered Δ8-THC nanoemulsions - one liquid, one powdered - with a conventional Δ8-THC solution in MCT oil.

The study addresses one of the most persistent formulation problems in the infused product category: lipophilic bioactives do not dissolve in water, which limits how efficiently the body can absorb them and makes onset slow and variable. Nanokinetics® reformulates those actives as suspensions of nanometer-scale oil droplets, either in water or in a dry water-soluble binder.

Across the comparison, the nanoemulsion formulations substantially outperformed the oil-based control on absorption, with the headline differential reaching 19X. Both the liquid and powdered forms retained the performance advantage, which is significant for manufacturers because powdered nano-formulations open up dry-format applications - tablets, sachets, gummies and capsules - that liquid emulsions cannot serve.

For brands, the practical implication is dose efficiency and consistency: more of the active reaches systemic circulation, and it does so on a predictable timeline rather than the wide, unreliable window associated with traditional oil-based edibles.

Nanokinetics®, a division of Industrial Sonomechanics®, is a US-based developer and on-demand producer of water-soluble liquid and powdered nano-formulations for the beverage, food and nutraceutical industries. Using a proprietary high-intensity ultrasonic process, the company formulates bioactives that do not dissolve in water - including kratom, kava, hemp, mushroom extracts, berberine, Coenzyme Q10 and piperine - into fast-acting, highly bioavailable, permanently stable water-compatible ingredients. Services include custom formulation development, feasibility testing, contract manufacturing and tolling at both small and large scale. Learn more at nanokinetics.

Alexey Peshkovsky

NANOKINETICS

+1 786-232-3242

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Pre-Clinical Study Finds Nanokinetics® Nanoemulsions Deliver Up to 19X Greater Absorption Than an Oil Solution News Provided By UPLERS INC September 24, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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