Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate Celebrates Chip Gardner's 15 Years On The Board Of Regents

Chip Gardner

Fourth-Generation Broker Chip Gardner Marks 15 Years Representing Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate in Greater New Orleans and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

- Chip GardnerNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE) is pleased to recognize Chip Gardner of Compass as he celebrates 15 years as a member of the prestigious Board of Regents, serving Greater New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.Chip Gardner was selected for the Board of Regents based on his demonstrated leadership, professional expertise, and long-term success in the real estate industry. His family's real estate legacy in Greater New Orleans spans four generations and more than eight decades, beginning in 1943. As a Board of Regents member, Gardner benefits from an exclusive global network of leading luxury real estate professionals, international exposure, and resources available to members, including placement on LuxuryRealEstate and Regents. Board of Regents members participate in exclusive meetings and events designed to foster meaningful relationships and collaboration among leading real estate professionals around the world. These connections expand members' global reach and enhance their ability to showcase local properties and market expertise to an international audience.Chip Gardner is a fourth-generation real estate broker with 25 years of experience advising clients in the acquisition, disposition, and marketing of luxury residential, commercial, and investment real estate.Combining deep market knowledge, valuation and advisory expertise, and a family legacy spanning more than eight decades, Gardner provides strategic guidance to clients throughout Greater New Orleans, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and beyond. He is a licensed real estate broker in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, a Certified General Appraiser, and holds the prestigious MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. Gardner has been named the Best Residential Real Estate Agent in the New Orleans CityBusiness Reader Rankings for three consecutive years.Gardner's commitment to service extends well beyond his professional career. Chip serves on the Board of the New Orleans Mission Properties Foundation and has participated in numerous development projects benefiting the New Orleans Mission and the Gertrude Gardner Foundation. He is a passionate supporter of organizations committed to advancing faith through service to others.Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate previously honored Chip Gardner with the Extraordinary Philanthropy award, for his longstanding commitment to service and giving.Today, Gardner is building the next chapter of his family's real estate legacy through the Chip Gardner Group at Compass. He combines world-class marketing, innovative technology, global exposure, and strategic real estate counsel to guide clients through significant residential, commercial, and investment real estate decisions. His practice is grounded in the principles that have defined the Gardner name for generations: integrity, relationships, professionalism, and client service.

Chip Gardner

Compass

+1 504-236-3891

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Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Celebrates Chip Gardner's 15 Years on the Board of Regents News Provided By Chip Gardner Group | Compass September 24, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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