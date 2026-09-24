Unigen To Showcase AI Product Portfolio At MSP Summit Orlando 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Unigen will demonstrate its AI capabilities and highlight opportunities for IT channel partners at MSP Summit Orlando, September 28–30

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacture of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced its participation in MSP Summit Orlando, taking place September 28–30 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The three-day event brings together more than 1,500 managed service leaders, technology providers, and channel innovators to focus on AI, cybersecurity, and recurring revenue.Visit Unigen at MSP Summit OrlandoAttendees are invited to visit booth 625 to see a demonstration of Unigen's AI capabilities and discuss the company's 2026 product roadmap. Unigen Product Marketing Director Oliver Baltuch will be available on-site to discuss how Unigen's solutions can address attendees' specific needs and provide further details about the Unigen AI Partner Network. To arrange a meeting, please send a message here.. Date: September 28-30, 2026. Location: Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando | Orlando, Florida. Booth: 625Unigen AI Partner NetworkAdditionally, Unigen will highlight the Unigen AI Partner Network, an ecosystem specifically designed for IT channel partners looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for private, high-security AI deployments. Channel providers are invited to join this elite network to leverage high-performance infrastructure and accelerate their go-to-market strategies. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Unigen during the event can contact the company online.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at Unigen.

Jeff Chang

Unigen Corporation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unigen to Showcase AI Product Portfolio at MSP Summit Orlando 2026 News Provided By Unigen September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.