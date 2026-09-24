New Smart Lock Platform Comparison Report Evaluates Options For Lock Manufacturers To Build Connected Lock Products

The report describes key differences in Smart Lock platform ownership, security, customization, access control, and time to market for lock manufacturers.

- Rob Goff, KoreLock Co-founder, VP of Product

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KoreLock, Inc., a U.S.-based technology platform for lock manufacturers and access control providers, has released a comparison report of three Smart Lock technology platforms: TTLOCK, TUYA, and KORELOCK. The report describes each provider's technology, business, and strategy for launching connected locks.

The Smart Lock platform comparison report defines the ten layers of a Smart Lock platform, covering key areas such as embedded hardware, firmware, cloud infrastructure, credentials, security, APIs, white-label applications, access control features, customization, engineering support, and time to market.

According to the report, TTLOCK is designed for manufacturers seeking a low-budget path to market, especially for commodity consumer locks and short-term rental applications. Its China-based platform provides hardware, firmware, cloud services, and a mobile application, but gives manufacturers little to no control over branding, customer relationships, and the platform roadmap.

TUYA provides a broad IoT ecosystem spanning Smart Locks, lighting, cameras, appliances, and other connected devices. Its China-based platform is particularly relevant for lock manufacturers looking to offer locks as part of a larger smart-home product portfolio, with integrations including Alexa, Google Home, and Matter.

KORELOCK takes a different approach, providing a turnkey OEM platform designed specifically for lock manufacturers and access control providers. KORELOCK's US-based Smart Lock platform lets manufacturers convert existing electronic locks into Wi-Fi and BLE-connected products while maintaining their brand, customer relationships, and business model.

"Each provider's Smart Lock platform is built for lock manufacturers with specific products and different customer experiences in mind," said Rob Goff, KORELOCK VP Product and Co-founder. "In the case of KORELOCK, a lock manufacturer can launch its own branded connected lock, customized down to the firmware, while keeping control of its product roadmap and recurring revenue."

KORELOCK's Smart Lock platform includes embedded firmware, PCBAs, cloud infrastructure, credential management, APIs, white-label mobile and web applications, security features, OTA updates, and factory and QA tooling. It supports mobile keys, PINs, NFC and card credentials, and wallet credentials through specialist credential partners. The platform also provides commercial-grade account structures for multifamily, hospitality, retail, SMB, and enterprise applications. KORELOCK operates its cloud infrastructure on AWS, with dedicated AWS IoT infrastructure available for customers requiring additional isolation, compliance, or data-residency capabilities.

The Smart Lock comparison report also highlights an often-overlooked market segment: niche connected products such as cabinet locks, gate latches, and storage locks with annual volumes of about 5,000–50,000 units.

KORELOCK reports that its platform supports these long-tail product opportunities without requiring manufacturers to build an entire technology stack internally, and that its projects can reach production readiness in about six months, depending on product requirements and integration scope.

The complete Smart Lock platform report,“Smart Lock Platform Comparison Report for Lock Manufacturers Evaluates TTLOCK, TUYA, and KORELOCK. Which should you choose?” is available at KORELOCK/news.

ABOUT KORELOCK

KORELOCK, Inc. is a B2B IoT Smart Lock technology platform for lock manufacturers and access control providers, offering embedded firmware, PCBAs, white-label mobile and web applications, and cloud SaaS. Learn more at korelock.

Robert Goff

KoreLock, Inc.

+1 303-681-5785

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New Smart Lock Platform Comparison Report Evaluates Options for Lock Manufacturers to Build Connected Lock Products News Provided By KoreLock, Inc. September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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