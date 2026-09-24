Madhu Korepu Joins ZUUZ As Co-Founder To Lead Engineering

Madhu Korepu, Co-Founder, ZUUZ

Enterprise AI and cloud-platform engineer joins ahead of self-service launch to scale discovery of overlooked sales opportunities and reduce manual CRM work

- Madhu Korepu, Co-Founder, ZUUZSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZUUZ, an AI layer that helps businesses grow revenue by uncovering opportunities in overlooked business conversations, today announced that Madhu Korepu has joined as Co-Founder to lead engineering. The appointment comes as ZUUZ prepares to open self-service sign-up.Korepu will lead platform architecture, AI reliability, security and integrations. His immediate focus is scaling opportunity discovery across conversation channels, improving contextual email classification and making human-approved CRM updates dependable as more customers onboard.“Revenue opportunities can go unnoticed when the conversation stays in an inbox or call recording and never reaches the CRM,” said Avinash Gujje, Founder and CEO of ZUUZ.“We help teams uncover those opportunities and keep their CRM current without asking reps to enter the same information again. Madhu brings the engineering experience to make both parts reliable as we open ZUUZ to self-service.”ZUUZ surfaces buying intent in overlooked conversations across email, call recordings and LinkedIn messages. A pricing request, a new lead or a renewal discussion can reveal a revenue opportunity missing from the CRM. Bringing those signals into view helps sales teams identify where to act and pursue pipeline they might otherwise miss.Salesforce's 2026 State of Sales research found that sales representatives spend 60% of their time on non-selling work. ZUUZ addresses part of that burden through contextual email classification and zero-touch CRM updates.The product automatically classifies sales emails using the context of the conversation and prepares structured CRM updates without manual data entry. This zero-touch workflow keeps a person in control: nothing is written to the CRM until someone on the team approves it.Korepu brings more than 16 years of experience building cloud platforms, automation systems and enterprise AI using AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. His background spans platform engineering, MLOps, site reliability and observability. He previously co-founded Enteam and holds Certified Kubernetes Administrator and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer credentials.“A useful sales signal depends on context: what the customer is asking for and what the conversation means for the business,” said Korepu.“My focus is making opportunity discovery, email classification and suggested CRM updates accurate and traceable. Teams should be able to understand the evidence and approve what belongs in their CRM.”His initial engineering priorities are to:. Improve opportunity detection and contextual email classification, with traceable evidence and stronger human-approval and audit controls.. Scale self-service onboarding and expand CRM and conversation-channel integrations.. Advance platform security, including ZUUZ's SOC 2 Type II program.He will work alongside Gujje and the ZUUZ team across Sunnyvale and the company's engineering center in Hyderabad.About ZUUZ:ZUUZ helps businesses uncover revenue opportunities in overlooked conversations across email, call recordings and LinkedIn messages. It works with existing CRMs, automatically classifies sales emails in context and prepares CRM updates for human approval. ZUUZ supports Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Attio and Pipedrive and has completed a SOC 2 Type I examination. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company won first prize at B4SF Startup Pitch Night in San Francisco in September 2026.Business happens in conversations. Not in software.Learn more at zuuz.

Avinash Gujje

ZUUZ

+1 858-585-9715

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Madhu Korepu Joins ZUUZ as Co-Founder to Lead Engineering News Provided By ZUUZ September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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