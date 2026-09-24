Bianchi & Brandt Celebrates Seven Years Of Legal Excellence, Strategic Thinking And Creative Solutions

Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, providing strategic corporate counsel and regulatory guidance to business clients nationwide.

Justin Brandt, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, advises clients nationwide on complex commercial litigation, corporate transactions, and strategic business matters.

Laura Bianchi, named one of AZ Big Media's Most Influential Women in Arizona, and Justin Brandt, recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, mark the seventh anniversary of their full-service national law firm, Bianchi & Brandt.

Scottsdale-headquartered full service law firm celebrates seven years of growth, client service and continued expansion nationwide.

- Laura Bianchi, Co-Founder and Partner, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven years after founding Bianchi & Brandt, attorneys Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt are celebrating the firm's growth and evolution into a full-service law firm serving clients nationwide across a broad range of industries, business and legal needs.Founded in 2019, Bianchi & Brandt has spent the past seven years helping clients manage some of their most consequential legal and business challenges, across a broad range of matters, including corporate and business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and administrative matters, commercial litigation, employment, real estate, outside general counsel services, receiverships and restructuring. The firm's experience in highly regulated industries has shaped an approach centered on anticipating risk, protecting clients' interests, thinking creatively and finding practical paths forward.“Seven years ago, Justin and I set out to build a law firm that would approach the practice of law differently, with deep industry knowledge, strategic thinking, out of the box solutions and a genuine understanding of what our clients are trying to accomplish,” said Laura Bianchi, Co-Founder and Partner.“We're incredibly proud of what we've built, the clients who have trusted us along the way and the relationships that have become such an important part of our story. Seven years is a meaningful milestone, and we're excited about what comes next.”As Bianchi & Brandt enters its eighth year, the firm is building on that foundation with an expanding roster of attorneys and continued growth across its practices, including business and corporate law, employment law, commercial litigation, real estate healthcare and facility licensing, regulatory compliance and administrative law. The continued growth allows the firm to serve an increasingly diverse group of clients and legal needs while maintaining the strategic, personalized approach that has defined Bianchi & Brandt since its founding.The firms continued growth also allows Bianchi & Brandt to provide increasingly comprehensive counsel across matters that often intersect multiple areas of law, giving clients access to a broader range of experience and resources within one firm.The anniversary also comes during a period of significant professional recognition for the firm's founders. Justin Brandt was recently named to The Best Lawyers in Americafor Commercial Litigation and Corporate Law. Laura Bianchi was recently named one of AZ Big Media's Most Influential Womenin Arizona.For Bianchi & Brandt, the seven-year milestone is also an opportunity to recognize the communities and organizations the firm has supported throughout its history. The firm continues to support initiatives benefiting the Boys & Girls Club and Phoenix Children's Hospital through PCH50, which recently made a $1 million investment in support of pediatric healthcare and nursing excellence.“Seven years gives us a chance to look back at how far we've come, but also to look ahead,” said Brandt.“Our goal has always been to build a firm that grows alongside our clients and continues to evolve with their needs. We're proud of this chapter and excited for the next one.”To learn more about Bianchi & Brandt, visit .###About Bianchi & BrandtFounded in 2019 by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, Bianchi & Brandt is a Scottsdale-headquartered, full-service law firm providing strategic legal and business counsel to businesses, organizations and individuals across the country. The firm serves a diverse client base across industries, combining sophisticated legal counsel with practical business insight and creative problem-solving.Bianchi, Brandt and the firm's attorneys bring extensive experience across a broad spectrum of legal and business matters, including business and corporate law, regulatory compliance, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, labor and employment, litigation, receiverships, healthcare and facility licensing, and complex commercial transactions among other areas. The firm is known for its disciplined, solutions-oriented approach and practical guidance aligned with business objectives.Bianchi & Brandt and its attorneys have earned significant industry and professional recognition, including AZ Business Magazine's Top Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm honors from Benzinga. Both Bianchi and Brandt have also been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, AZ Big Media and other national and regional organizations. Both founders were recognized among AZ Big Media's Most Influential Executives, with Bianchi also receiving the AZ Capitol Times' Women Achiever Award. Brandt was previously recognized as a Marijuana Venture Magazine 40 Under 40 honoree.For information, visit or call 480-531-1800.

Kim Prince

Proven Media

+1 480-221-7995

email us here

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Bianchi & Brandt Celebrates Seven Years of Legal Excellence, Strategic Thinking and Creative Solutions News Provided By Proven Media September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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